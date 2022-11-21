The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 on the opening possession and never gave up that lead as they cruised to a 80-54 win over the Louisville Cardinals in their first game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks improve to 4-0 on the season and 19-0 in the month of November under head coach Eric Musselman.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO