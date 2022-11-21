ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

No. 9 Arkansas beats Louisville, 80-54

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 on the opening possession and never gave up that lead as they cruised to a 80-54 win over the Louisville Cardinals in their first game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks improve to 4-0 on the season and 19-0 in the month of November under head coach Eric Musselman.
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – A breakdown then a Kentucky surprise

The Gonzaga Bulldogs had a meltdown against Texas. But their big win over Kentucky almost evens it. The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell apart around the 14-minute mark in the second half of their game against the Texas Longhorns in Austin. However, GU never took their foot off the gas in the Kentucky Wildcats game.
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
How to Georgia vs Georgia Tech

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will renew their annual rivalry against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.
UAB surges in second half over Georgia for Sunshine Slam title

Jordan Walker scored a game-high 30 points to lead four Blazers in double figures as UAB cruised to an 87-73 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam's Beach Bracket on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Walker shot 11 for 21 from the field, including...
FINAL: Arizona 81, Creighton 79

* Verne Harris, Brent Hampton, Lee Cassell are the refs. Harris did a ton of Arizona games last season and Cassell did the Creighton-Arkansas game last night. * Arizona and Creighton have the same starting lineups as Tuesday. First Half. * Oumar Ballo and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored to start the...
