No. 9 Arkansas beats Louisville, 80-54
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 on the opening possession and never gave up that lead as they cruised to a 80-54 win over the Louisville Cardinals in their first game at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Razorbacks improve to 4-0 on the season and 19-0 in the month of November under head coach Eric Musselman.
Anthony Black helps No. 9 Arkansas cruise past Louisville
Freshman Anthony Black scored 26 points and Ricky Council IV added 15 as No. 9 Arkansas cruised to an 80-54
Gonzaga Bulldogs: Zags 360 – A breakdown then a Kentucky surprise
The Gonzaga Bulldogs had a meltdown against Texas. But their big win over Kentucky almost evens it. The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell apart around the 14-minute mark in the second half of their game against the Texas Longhorns in Austin. However, GU never took their foot off the gas in the Kentucky Wildcats game.
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
K.J. Williams leads LSU over Illinois State in Caymans
K.J. Williams scored 33 points as LSU stayed undefeated by routing Illinois State 77-61 on Monday to open the three-day
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
How to Watch No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 12 Michigan State
Alabama begins play in the Phil Knight Invitational with a top-20 matchup against the Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo.
No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton expect tough duel
No. 9 Arkansas will play its first top-10 matchup during the regular season in nearly 28 years when it faces
How to Georgia vs Georgia Tech
The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will renew their annual rivalry against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma State
Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
UAB surges in second half over Georgia for Sunshine Slam title
Jordan Walker scored a game-high 30 points to lead four Blazers in double figures as UAB cruised to an 87-73 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam's Beach Bracket on Tuesday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Walker shot 11 for 21 from the field, including...
Mississippi State holds off Utah to win Fort Myers Tipoff championship
It wasn't pretty. But at the end of the night, Mississippi State captured the Fort Myers Tipoff championship on Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State senior Dashawn Davis drilled six 3 pointers and his season-high 18 points led the Bulldogs to a 52-49 win over Utah. The Bulldogs moved to 6-0 on the season while Utah fell to 4-2.
FINAL: Arizona 81, Creighton 79
* Verne Harris, Brent Hampton, Lee Cassell are the refs. Harris did a ton of Arizona games last season and Cassell did the Creighton-Arkansas game last night. * Arizona and Creighton have the same starting lineups as Tuesday. First Half. * Oumar Ballo and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored to start the...
LSU uses dominant second half to beat Akron
Adam Miller scored 23 points as LSU rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat Akron 73-58 on Tuesday afternoon to
Mississippi State edges Marquette in low-scoring affair
Eric Reed Jr. scored 15 points and Dashawn Davis added 12 to pace Mississippi State to a 58-55 victory over
UCF at USF: TV, Start Time, Odds & More
All your gameday information for the UCF Knights at the USF Bulls.
