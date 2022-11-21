Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
At $11 a share and 10x earnings, Celestica is an ‘out of this world’ holiday bargain. Viavi will have exposure to growing end markets tied to a global 5G buildout that has only just begun. AGNC’s third quarter report showed earnings increased year-over-year and beat the consensus.
ValueWalk
Retailers Move Higher Ahead Of Black Friday Trading With Several Results Out. How Did They Perform?
Discusses the rally and highlights results from some key stocks in the sector that reported this week. Retail sector shares contributed to Wall Street’s rally on Tuesday as investors swarmed the sector following some solid Q3 earnings numbers and ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas Holiday trading period.
ValueWalk
TCI Fund Management Pressures Alphabet To Cut Costs
What’s New In Activism – TCI Fund Management At Alphabet. Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) faces pressure from activist TCI Fund Management to take action to cut costs. TCI issued a letter last Tuesday to the board stating the cost base for Alphabet is “too high”...
ValueWalk
Three CBD Stocks To Dominate A Budding Industry
Charlotte’s Web is the largest U.S. publicly traded pure play on CBD. Cresco Labs is a diversified integrated cannabis company and a leading multistate operator. Jazz Pharmaceuticals and its subsidiary have the only FDA-approved CBD drug on the market. The CBD industry has faced its share of hurdles but...
ValueWalk
Fear Of The Fed Tightening On Holiday
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks marched higher throughout the day yesterday, albeit on low volume. The same is happening this morning. Fear of the Fed tightening seems to be on holiday. Qualivian Investment Partners October 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update...
ValueWalk
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
ValueWalk
Five Bargain Funds For Black Friday
Will we look back and think investing now was like picking up a bargain?. If so, what are some potential options to consider. With the Black Friday sales coming up, here are five funds that have had challenging periods of performance, but that the analysis team continue to have conviction in.
ValueWalk
Fed Minutes Set Mood On Wall Street For Rest Of 2022
The Federal Reserve’s minutes of their last meeting add fuel to increasing market excitement, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The bullish observation from deVere Group’s Nigel Green comes as the meeting minutes released Wednesday suggest that...
ValueWalk
Could Bitcoin’s Movements Indicate the Fall of Junior Gold Stocks?
While comparing gold and bitcoin gives some idea of the patterns in the market, can the slide of junior miners be predicted by the same method?. Those of you who have been following my analyses for a while may be expecting me to write that it is based on the stock market’s rally and thus only temporary, as miners will follow gold sooner rather than later. That’s their ultimate source of revenue (current or expected). While that’s true, right now there is another huge factor that’s likely contributing to the situation.
Peloton Officer Sells 530 Shares
According to an SEC filing, Peloton Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter sold 350 shares at $11.01 each. Recently, the stock fell to $9.50. Maybe she plans to buy a Peloton product, but she would have to get a big discount. Or, she may want to put the money aside. According to an article in The […]
ValueWalk
Microsoft Shares: Is It Time To Back Up The Truck?
Microsoft has suffered this year, just like other tech stocks. However, signs abound that the worst might be over. Investors have a lot to be excited about in the longer term. The S&P 500 index is up 15% from the lows of last month. This means that investors have a lot to be happy about going into Thanksgiving week, especially given how bleak things have looked at various times in recent months.
ValueWalk
Stock Exchange: What Is A Point In The Stock Market?
Do you know what a point is in stocks? If not, don’t worry; many people don’t. In fact, it’s such a confusing term that even financial professionals sometimes have trouble explaining it. But today, we’re going to break down everything you need to know about points in stocks so you can make wise investments for your future.
ValueWalk
UK Retail Sales Top Estimates, Dollar Index Strengthens
UK retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in October, compared to expectations of 0.3%. Dollar index has stabilised around 106.5 following strong US retail sales and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Hundreds of staff quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s demands. Brent crude set to end the week sharply lower on tough...
ValueWalk
Is The 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still In Vogue?
The 60/40 portfolio came about to generate growth and income through equity, to use bonds for income and to dampen the volatility of stocks. As the stock and bond markets see declines, has the 60/40 allocation outlived its usefulness?. Portfolio diversification should still mitigate risk and capture returns. The classic...
ValueWalk
Halfords – Weaker Consumer Puts Pressure On Full Year Guidance
Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has reported first half revenue of £765.7m, on a three-year basis that represents growth of 31.3% or 13.3% when looking at a like-for-like comparison. Revenue growth was driven by the Autocentres business segment, with growth both organic and acquisition based. Service based sales at the...
ValueWalk
Market Timing Makes Stock Investing Rational
Rationality is about making informed choices. You could just eat whatever you feel like eating. But, if you are rational, you consider the effect that what you eat will have on your long-term health. You don’t always choose the most healthy option. The rational thing is to permit yourself...
ValueWalk
Sculptor Capital Fixes Dispute With Former And Rallies 17% After Forming Committee To Evaluate A Potential Transaction
Discusses the latest development for the stock and what it means for investors. Diversified asset manager Sculptor Capital Management’s (NYSE:SCU) stock was rewarded with a strong 17.2% rally to finish the week on Friday following news that the investment manager formed a special committee to explore potential interest from third parties regarding a potential transaction.
ValueWalk
Compass Group – Revenues Well Ahead As Margins Expand
Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has reported full year underlying revenue of £25.8bn, up 5.4% over pre-pandemic levels. Growth accelerated in each quarter of the year, with the fourth quarter up 15.9%, with strong growth present across all business segments. Underlying operating profit was up 87.5%% over last year to...
ValueWalk
Bitcoin Isn’t Digital Gold… Or At Least Not Yet, Anyway
Crypto enthusiasts have long touted bitcoin as digital gold, but an analysis of the cryptocurrency’s performance versus those of other assets shows that it hasn’t really earned that status yet. One thing that’s still lacking is a widespread market perception of crypto assets as a store of value.
ValueWalk
QYLD – Want To Get A 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF yields more than 10%. The ETF tracks the CBOE NASDAQ 100 Buy-Write Index with Full Replication. While attractive, the yield comes with risks that include capital erosion. If you want to invest in covered calls the Global X Funds NASDAQ 100 ETF...
