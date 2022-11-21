ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today marion crash

OSU marching band selects "I-dotter" for rivalry week. Whether by air or land, Thanksgiving travel busier than last 2 years. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TZPF66.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3U2eI8x.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

One dead in South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gqXK6m. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gx1seG.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sets vote on gun legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter

An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Yost’s office sues general contractor – again

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is taking on a central Ohio landscaping contractor for a second time. According to a release from the attorney’s office, Yost is suing Daryl Allen, who had previously been prohibited from conducting business by Yost’s office. Allen allegedly partnered with two men who registered new deck-building […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

