Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Meet the dot on the ‘i’ for the Ohio State-Michigan script Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rivalry week at Ohio State University is all about traditions, and one of those comes from the Best Damn Band In The Land: having a sousaphone player dot the “I” when the band forms the script Ohio. This year, that honor will be done by fifth-year student Avery Voress. Voress said […]
NBC4 Columbus
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
NBC4 Columbus
What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Today marion crash
Groveport schools take steps to improve safety.
NBC4 Columbus
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus. Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022. Groveport schools take steps to improve safety.
NBC4 Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park. Groveport schools take steps to improve safety.
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
NBC4 Columbus
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022.
NBC4 Columbus
One dead in South Linden shooting
One dead in South Linden shooting. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical condition.
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
Columbus sets vote on gun legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
NBC4 Columbus
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022.
Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter
An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
Yost’s office sues general contractor – again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General David Yost is taking on a central Ohio landscaping contractor for a second time. According to a release from the attorney’s office, Yost is suing Daryl Allen, who had previously been prohibited from conducting business by Yost’s office. Allen allegedly partnered with two men who registered new deck-building […]
NBC4 Columbus
Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of another man in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested three weeks after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, Allen Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. after being shot. He was pronounced dead more than two hours after receiving […]
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Rental assistance program to be suspended, return with 90% less funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big changes are coming to a Columbus-based nonprofit organization that offers rental assistance, with the program being suspended for the rest of the year and funding and workforce cuts on the horizon. IMPACT Community Assistance said it will suspend its emergency rental assistance program starting Dec. 14, and when the program […]
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
Comments / 0