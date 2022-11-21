Mississippi Father and Son Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Conspiring to Ambush and Shoot at Black FedEx Driver

I’m sorry but enough is enough. This is sick. When will we ever realize we’re all the same. Yes some people are worse then other BUT that’s not because of our skin tone. I know evil comes n many different colors and professions. It’s sooooooo easy to see our politicians want to keep us divided for their benefits and votes. I’m just aooooo tired of all the sickness in this country.
when is this hate going to stop most if us are edging close too SSI come on make these laws tougher . I didn't raise my children in a hate filled home we are human .Please stop this!!!!!!
These two guys shooting at someone for doing there job are really going to catch hell , and by right they should …. If they would have been working they would not have had the time to get involved with someone else doing there job…
