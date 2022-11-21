ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Father and Son Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Conspiring to Ambush and Shoot at Black FedEx Driver

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
stallion
2d ago

I’m sorry but enough is enough. This is sick. When will we ever realize we’re all the same. Yes some people are worse then other BUT that’s not because of our skin tone. I know evil comes n many different colors and professions. It’s sooooooo easy to see our politicians want to keep us divided for their benefits and votes. I’m just aooooo tired of all the sickness in this country.

Cindy Windwalkertaylor
2d ago

when is this hate going to stop most if us are edging close too SSI come on make these laws tougher . I didn't raise my children in a hate filled home we are human .Please stop this!!!!!!

Cecil Alexander
2d ago

These two guys shooting at someone for doing there job are really going to catch hell , and by right they should …. If they would have been working they would not have had the time to get involved with someone else doing there job…

