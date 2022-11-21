ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Canby Herald

Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined

The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Death at CCC TriMet Center

A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
OREGON CITY, OR
thereflector.com

Volunteers needed for Walk and Knock as food drive approaches

As the nation’s largest local one-day food drive returns back to its original format of porch pickups this year, Walk and Knock is on the hunt for volunteers. The event, which is always held on the first Saturday of December, has featured a “drive and drop” format for the last two years. This year, between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, volunteers will once again collect donations from people’s front porches.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

La Center budget keeps full police funding on the books

La Center’s budget for next year still includes expenses for a fully-staffed police department, but a long-term contract with a neighboring police force is still in the works. During its Nov. 16 meeting, the La Center City Council approved its 2023 budget. The total expenses across all funds is...
LA CENTER, WA
thereflector.com

From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start

The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
WOODLAND, WA
kptv.com

Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger. According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Cannon is suspected to...
GRESHAM, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Policing is not what it used to be

My hat is off to anyone brave enough to be a policeman. It’s a job few people can do. They save lives. They keep people safe. It’s an honorable and much needed profession. That said, and only in the interest of hopefully improving current public relations, I am going to bring up an observation I made at the Clark County Fair this year.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver Business Journal

Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases

During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR

