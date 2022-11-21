Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined
The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
theclackamasprint.net
Death at CCC TriMet Center
A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
thereflector.com
Volunteers needed for Walk and Knock as food drive approaches
As the nation’s largest local one-day food drive returns back to its original format of porch pickups this year, Walk and Knock is on the hunt for volunteers. The event, which is always held on the first Saturday of December, has featured a “drive and drop” format for the last two years. This year, between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, volunteers will once again collect donations from people’s front porches.
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
thereflector.com
La Center budget keeps full police funding on the books
La Center’s budget for next year still includes expenses for a fully-staffed police department, but a long-term contract with a neighboring police force is still in the works. During its Nov. 16 meeting, the La Center City Council approved its 2023 budget. The total expenses across all funds is...
thereflector.com
Fosterful and Legions Realty hosts coat and shoe drive for foster children
Fosterful and Legions Realty recently teamed up to host a winter coat and shoe drive to ensure foster children have warm clothing this winter. The drive will run until the second week of December. Donna Weaver, a realtor for Legions, started the drive to help those in need. “A few...
thereflector.com
From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start
The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
kptv.com
2 Southwest Washington high schools receive prank calls about active shooters
CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - Two high schools in Southwest Washington received prank calls about fake active shooters on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heritage High School in Heritage after a prank caller claimed that there was an active shooter and seven students were shot. According to a...
kptv.com
Gresham foster teen missing; believed to be in danger
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger. According to DHS, 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon went missing from foster care Nov. 12 and is believed to be in danger. Authorities say Cannon is suspected to...
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Policing is not what it used to be
My hat is off to anyone brave enough to be a policeman. It’s a job few people can do. They save lives. They keep people safe. It’s an honorable and much needed profession. That said, and only in the interest of hopefully improving current public relations, I am going to bring up an observation I made at the Clark County Fair this year.
kptv.com
Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old Portland woman is wanted in connection with four thefts that happened in Clackamas County schools, as well as a prior warrant from Multnomah County, according to the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office. According to police, between Nov. 9 and 14, Sarah Rebecca Salo...
Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy
Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
The hottest gifts of 2022 for everyone on your list
The holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear, but if you're still lost on what to buy, digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined Everyday Northwest to talk about some on the hottest gifts of 2022.
Vancouver Business Journal
Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases
During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
