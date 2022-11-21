ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Business Journal

Former Springfield mayor dies

Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died Nov. 18. He was 99. McCartney was a City Council member 1987-1993 and mayor 1993-95, according to a news release from the city announcing his death. "On top of all else, Mac was a kind and caring, soft-spoken person," Mayor Ken...
