How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
Terrebonne Government Online Auction Viewing Period is Now Open
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live. The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website....
Two men cited for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of Buras, and Zachary Falgout, 30, of Luling, for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses and violating migratory game bird tagging requirements. Roser was also cited for possessing over the limit of migratory game birds and transporting fully dressed migratory game birds.
Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, Here’s how you can lend a hand
Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.
Creole Classic Fishing Tournament gives over $50K to local organizations in 2022
The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament board could have canceled the 2022 event, but that would have also meant that local charities wouldn’t have their support. After Grand Isle sustained damages from Hurricane Ida, the annual event at Bridge Side Marina wasn’t going to happen. United by the organization’s long history of supporting local charities, the board members rallied, and created the Creole Fest. “Local charities needed financial support more than ever,” said Kevin Bonvillain Creole Classic Fishing Tournament President.
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport
Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night
A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
Couple arrested after drugs, guns, money seized from Hammond home with two children present
Two suspects wanted in connection with auto theft in Gentilly
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspect wanted in connection with a ongoing investigation of a car jacking.
Homicide scene at Hayne Blvd. in Little Woods
Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
Woman killed in shooting on Thanksgiving Day in St. Claude area, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting Thanksgiving Day in the St. Claude area, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities just before 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Robertson Street (map), they said. The woman, 46, was found inside a home on the block....
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
1 shot, 1 questioned in Seventh Ward shooting Monday
Just after 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Joseph Guillaume Place, formally McShane Place
