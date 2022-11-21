ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Government Online Auction Viewing Period is Now Open

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live. The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Two men cited for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of Buras, and Zachary Falgout, 30, of Luling, for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses and violating migratory game bird tagging requirements. Roser was also cited for possessing over the limit of migratory game birds and transporting fully dressed migratory game birds.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, Here's how you can lend a hand

Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Creole Classic Fishing Tournament gives over $50K to local organizations in 2022

The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament board could have canceled the 2022 event, but that would have also meant that local charities wouldn't have their support. After Grand Isle sustained damages from Hurricane Ida, the annual event at Bridge Side Marina wasn't going to happen. United by the organization's long history of supporting local charities, the board members rallied, and created the Creole Fest. "Local charities needed financial support more than ever," said Kevin Bonvillain Creole Classic Fishing Tournament President.
GRAND ISLE, LA
NOLA.com

2 men accused of stealing luggage from baggage claim at New Orleans airport

Twice last week, travelers arriving at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport caught thieves trying to make off with their luggage after snatching the bags from the baggage claim carousels, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest reports. And as the holiday travel season picks up, officials are reminding travelers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of Metairie home Sunday night

A woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a Metairie home was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The 45-year-old woman wasn't harmed, but two suspects made off with her gold, 2018 Honda Accord. The carjacking was reported about 11 p.m. in...
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA

