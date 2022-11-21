Thomasville the place to be for holidays

The city of Thomasville has a number of special events planned for the holiday season. Special Photo

THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.

Shops and restaurants will welcome guests for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this weekend. Merchant specials and discounts valid on these shopping days will be listed on the Thomasville Visitors Center website, thomasvillega.com, and promoted on Downtown Thomasville’s social media pages.