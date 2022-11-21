ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville the place to be for holidays

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAx7S_0jJ6FDzQ00
The city of Thomasville has a number of special events planned for the holiday season. Special Photo

THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.

Shops and restaurants will welcome guests for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this weekend. Merchant specials and discounts valid on these shopping days will be listed on the Thomasville Visitors Center website, thomasvillega.com, and promoted on Downtown Thomasville’s social media pages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

'Selfies with Santa' kicks off Thronateeska holiday season

ALBANY — Santa Claus — a whole lot of Santa Clauses, as a matter of fact — is coming to town. Literally hundreds and hundreds of Santas that are part of the annual exhibit that will fill the Thronateeska History Museum in the Union Depot to overflowing will be on display starting Dec. 1 during the “Selfies With Santa” gathering. The exhibit, much of which is owned by Santa’s No. 1 southwest Georgia helper, Don Fisher, features hundreds of versions of Jolly Old St. Nick and documents Santa’s appearance through the years and around the world.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta small businesses prepare for pre-holiday shoppers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses are preparing for those holiday shoppers. But how has the holiday season already impacted these businesses? Businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and are waiting to see how inflation-weary shoppers are going to start their shopping. The holiday season is a...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless shelter in Valdosta has designed its program to ensure anyone experiencing homelessness can receive housing as they exit their program. Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or LAMP, is a nonprofit agency in Valdosta and they are taking the initiative to try to combat homelessness, especially during the winter season.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Downtown communities team up for Shop Small

VALDOSTA – Four downtown communities are hosting a Highway 41 Collaborative Small Business Saturday Event. According to the City of Valdosta Facebook page, Downtown Valdosta is partnering with other downtown communities in a Highway 41 Collaborative Small Business Saturday Event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 starting at 6pm. The Small Small event will feature a raffle, live performances, and more.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Capital City Youth Services provide thanksgiving meals to families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital City Youth Services held a drive-through thanksgiving meal pick-up Monday. The “Clean Start Initiative” prepared the meals of ham, turkey, potatoes, yams and more, and volunteers with the “She Academy” assisted in handing them out and directing traffic. Dozens of drivers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta names new Utilities Assistant Director

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta welcomes Jason Barnes as the new Utilities Assistant Director for the city. The City of Valdosta announces Jason Barnes as the new Utilities Assistant Director. Barnes began with the City of Valdosta as a laborer in 1995, then worked his way up to the Water Treatment Plant Superintendent in 2014.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
266
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy