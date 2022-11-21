Alabama NewsCenter — UAB named one of 16 Diversity Champions, again receives Excellence in Diversity Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few isolated showers remain on radar to the far south tonight. This activity will move east, with the sky remaining partly cloudy. You will need the jacket on Wednesday morning, with low temperatures in the 40s and mid to upper 30s further north and east. In fact, some patchy frost could impact a few areas over the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will quickly rebound for the big travel day, with a better supply of sunshine. Our area will remain dry through Wednesday night. So, if you are catching a flight Wednesday afternoon or evening, no worries about any weather-related delays on the way to the airport. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO