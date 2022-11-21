Alabama NewsCenter — UAB named one of 16 Diversity Champions, again receives Excellence in Diversity Award

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
There are over 22K job openings in the Birmingham-Hoover Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings. Your browser...
Look: How Alabama Could Still Make College Football Playoff
Alabama will likely miss the College Football Playoff for the second time in nine seasons. However, the Crimson Tide are still holding out slim hope of climbing the rankings. Ranked No. 8 with a 9-2 record, Alabama must win Saturday's Iron Bowl against Auburn and receive a lot of help to stay alive. Brad Crawford of 247Sports detailed the outcomes that probably must unfold for Nick Saban's team to have any chance of making the cut.
With 16 People Under Age of 18 Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated
A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
Midday Nowcast: Showers Ending this Afternoon
It remains mainly cloudy with spotty showers, but these should end later this afternoon; most locations are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds decrease tonight and we should see lows in the mid and upper 30s for our northern communities, with low 40s to the south. REST OF...
Alexander Shunnarah gives away free Thanksgiving turkeys in Birmingham
Alabama celebrity attorney Alexander Shunnarah gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday afternoon in front of his Lakeview office. Natasha Davis pulled her car up and held up her phone for Shunnarah to talk to her friend, Earnestine, who also wanted a turkey. “I thank God for all my blessings...
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
Man convicted of murder allowed to attend brother’s funeral; now he’s on the run
A Birmingham man convicted of murder Friday failed to turn himself in at the Jefferson County Jail Monday after he was allowed to attend his brother’s funeral over the weekend. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. That shooting...
Suspect, 20, indicted in May slaying of 45-year-old Birmingham woman
A 20-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman who was found unresponsive after her vehicle crashed into a stop sign. A Jefferson County grand jury issued the capital murder indictment against Stephone Danie Byrd on Oct. 20, according to newly released court records. He is charged in the slaying of 45-year-old Teresa Denise Coleman.
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
FIRST ALERT: Soaking rain starting late on Thanksgiving & continuing into Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few isolated showers remain on radar to the far south tonight. This activity will move east, with the sky remaining partly cloudy. You will need the jacket on Wednesday morning, with low temperatures in the 40s and mid to upper 30s further north and east. In fact, some patchy frost could impact a few areas over the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will quickly rebound for the big travel day, with a better supply of sunshine. Our area will remain dry through Wednesday night. So, if you are catching a flight Wednesday afternoon or evening, no worries about any weather-related delays on the way to the airport. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s.
Man sought in weekend shooting death of brother at family’s Birmingham apartment
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of his brother. Devin Renard Patterson Jr. is charged with murder in the Saturday-night slaying of 27-year-old Zevin Lenard Patterson. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don...
Several units damaged in early morning apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning blaze at an apartment complex in Birmingham has left several people without homes. It happened at 1400 Aspen Run at the Adona Apartments. Birmingham Fire and Rescue got the call just before 3 a.m. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. One person was...
27-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot during argument with family member
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during a family argument in a Birmingham apartment. Birmingham police identified the victim as Zevin Lenard Patterson. He was 27. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block...
