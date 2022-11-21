Bay Village Kiwanis’ Christmas Tree Sale is a sure sign the holidays are approaching: West Shore Chatter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
It’s Coventry Holiday Festival time Dec. 10 in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coventry Holiday Festival: The Cleveland Heights Coventry Village Holiday Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The big day will include, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Jingle Bell Shop at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.; meetings with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf; live music; make & take stocking/cookie decorating at Made Cleveland, 1807 Coventry Road; a holiday paper making workshop at The Mindful Mix, 1799 Coventry Road (tickets and more info); library storytime with Tricia Springstubb (more info); a Lantern Festival Parade; discounts; and more.
Legacy Village’s December calendar features several events to further brighten the holidays
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Now that Thanksgiving has passed, Legacy Village is looking forward to a number of holiday season events planned to making shopping a little more fun. Legacy Village, at Richmond and Cedar roads in Lyndhurst, has planned the return of several events popular in past years, including a Holiday Sip, Shop & Stroll, the Jingle Bell Run, and the step-off of the Light After Dark Menorah Parade Chanukah Celebration. Shoppers will also experience festive seasonal décor, a 36-foot decorated tree, a seasonal flower wall, and a life-size JOY sign for picture taking.
Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
Seven Hills announces $2.2 million road program for 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Road construction season may have just ended in Northeast Ohio but some communities are already looking ahead to next year. That includes Seven Hills, which just announced a 2023 road program with an engineer’s estimated cost of $2.2 million. “What we’ll do over the next...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Suspected drunk driver hits fire hydrant, utility pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
Black Friday proves that brick-and-mortar is still a major attraction in the shopping world
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Shoppers stepped away from their computers Friday long enough to fill stores and malls across the region, proving that brick-and-mortar is here to stay in what is becoming an online shopping world. Dozens of cars were lined up to get into the parking lot at Beachwood Place,...
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
If a tree falls on a car, will you hear it drive away? -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
OVI suspect hits construction arrow trailer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI crash: Lorain Road. Officers at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 12 responded to Lorain Road near the Dover Center Road intersection regarding a one-vehicle crash. A witness at the scene flagged down officers and said he had witnessed a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound on...
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
Family homeless after suspected arson in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – Local and state fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that has left a family homeless in Euclid. Euclid firefighters responded to the 20600 block of Ball Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were flames venting from several windows on the first floor that spread to the second floor and attic.
Intoxicated man crashes car into another vehicle; couple arrested for shoplifting at Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence, motor vehicle crash: Holland Road. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 33, was arrested at about noon Nov. 14 after he caused a vehicle crash outside the former Brook Park Elementary School, 17001 Holland. The man’s car rear-ended a car...
