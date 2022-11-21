ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Bay Village Kiwanis’ Christmas Tree Sale is a sure sign the holidays are approaching: West Shore Chatter

By Carol Kovach, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

It’s Coventry Holiday Festival time Dec. 10 in Cleveland Heights: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coventry Holiday Festival: The Cleveland Heights Coventry Village Holiday Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The big day will include, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Jingle Bell Shop at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.; meetings with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf; live music; make & take stocking/cookie decorating at Made Cleveland, 1807 Coventry Road; a holiday paper making workshop at The Mindful Mix, 1799 Coventry Road (tickets and more info); library storytime with Tricia Springstubb (more info); a Lantern Festival Parade; discounts; and more.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Legacy Village’s December calendar features several events to further brighten the holidays

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Now that Thanksgiving has passed, Legacy Village is looking forward to a number of holiday season events planned to making shopping a little more fun. Legacy Village, at Richmond and Cedar roads in Lyndhurst, has planned the return of several events popular in past years, including a Holiday Sip, Shop & Stroll, the Jingle Bell Run, and the step-off of the Light After Dark Menorah Parade Chanukah Celebration. Shoppers will also experience festive seasonal décor, a 36-foot decorated tree, a seasonal flower wall, and a life-size JOY sign for picture taking.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Family homeless after suspected arson in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – Local and state fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that has left a family homeless in Euclid. Euclid firefighters responded to the 20600 block of Ball Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, firefighters said there were flames venting from several windows on the first floor that spread to the second floor and attic.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy