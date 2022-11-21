Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla said its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The announcement comes as Tesla still awaits regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control. Tesla rose 2% in premarket trading. Manchester United (MANU) – The soccer team's...
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, Holiday Shoppers Are Planning to Spend
Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.
