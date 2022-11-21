ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit Health announced Monday next week's grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art second Redmond clinic location, further expanding the Primary Care, Pediatric s , Urgent Care, Laboratory, and Imaging services in Redmond.

The new 10,000 square-foot building, located at 333 NW Larch Avenue, will more than double Summit Health’s primary care and pediatric services in Redmond, offering the community same-day access to much-needed primary care and preventative services, according to the organization, whose announcement continues in full below:

Additionally, the clinic will offer an expanded footprint for Urgent Care, including modern clinical treatment rooms and negative pressure urgent care bays. The new north Redmond location will contain a full array of Imaging equipment, including new X-Ray, Mammography, CT and Ultrasound machines, as well as a full-service laboratory and testing suite.

The north Redmond clinic location will open Monday, Nov. 28 , with regular clinic hours Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM. In addition, the Urgent Care will be open Monday through Friday, 7:00AM to 7:00PM, and Saturday and Sunday 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

“After two years of planning and development, Summit’s leadership team is very excited to announce the opening of this new location for patients in Redmond and the surrounding communities. The clinic, conveniently located in Redmond’s health care district, is co-located with The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and just two blocks away from Summit Health’s Urology clinic on 4 th Street,” said Justin Sivill , Regional Chief Operating Officer.

“The new, north Redmond clinic brings additional primary care and pediatric providers to the growing Central Oregon community , enhancing patient access and eliminating long wait times. The Urgent Care, advanced Imaging and Laboratory departments will offer immediate access to the community year-round , lowering the total cost of care , while enhancing quality and preventative care for Summit patients.”

Summit Health will continue to operate in the current location at 865 SW Veterans Way, with significant expansion of specialty care services including Cardiology, Pulmonary, Nephrology, Podiatry, Ophthalmology, Optometry, Neurosurgery, Rheumatology and Pain Management.

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

