Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Why you should shop locally: Here’s a few businesses in the Rapid City to visit any day of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small businesses in Rapid City were pretty busy for Small Business Saturday. Most places had deals, specials and even giveaways if you purchased certain items. Why you should shop locally:. You are supporting other people in the community. For many people it’s their only job,...
newscenter1.tv
Here are more people sharing why they are thankful this time of year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While you might be busy gobbling up some turkey, it’s still a time to remember what you’re thankful for. You can also learn about what Rapid City kids are thankful for and what the NC1 staff is thankful for. But here are reasons...
newscenter1.tv
Six things to know about the Trees and Trains exhibit at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum
HILL CITY, S.D. – For some holiday cheer, South Dakota State Railroad Museum is a stop to make this time of year. On Friday, the museum started its Trees and Trains exhibit for people from far and near to visit. What is Trees and Trains?. Trees and Trains is...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
newscenter1.tv
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
newscenter1.tv
How to keep your presents safe while holiday shopping
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday shopping underway, local law enforcement gave advice on how to make sure your presents safely reach their destination. The Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office say this is the time of year when they get the most reports of items being stolen from vehicles.
newscenter1.tv
Coffee, toys, and travel gear: Here’s a look at three local businesses before Small Business Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Small Business Saturday is coming up, and it is a good opportunity to support some of the locally owned and operated businesses in the area. Downtown Rapid City has a number of places to stop and shop at. Here a few small local business to...
newscenter1.tv
68 photos of friends and family making memories at the Main Street Square ice rink
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friends and family pass the time and make some memories at Main Street Square’s ice rink. Here are 68 photos of people enjoying some time ice skating in downtown Rapid City:
newscenter1.tv
Main Street Square holds festive events to kick off the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Ushering in the holiday season, Main Street Square had their annual Winter Market and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday. The area was filled with people as they shopped at the vendors, ice skated or listened to live music while waiting for the ceremony to begin.
newscenter1.tv
Mary’s Mountain Cookies: Where the love for cookies and community meet
Mary’s Mountain Cookies in Rapid City started in 2018 after owners Julie and Rob Mahaffey realized they weren’t happy in their jobs and wanted the passion with working again. Julie said, “I was like, ‘What could we do?’ And I said, ‘You know, do you remember that cookie...
newscenter1.tv
Knights of Columbus host 40th annual Thanksgiving Dinner
RAPID CITY, S.D.– An annual Thanksgiving tradition in Rapid City is still going strong after 40 years. The 40th annual Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday afternoon at Saint Thomas More High School. Volunteers helped serve dozens of turkey or ham dinners with all the trimmings. The...
KELOLAND TV
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving morning with some exercise before the big meal
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills Runners Club hosted their 43rd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, with participants looking to get in some exercise before they pile extra sides onto their dinner plate. Starting at the old Storybook Island location, they ran along the Sioux Park bike path before heading back and crossing the finish line.
newscenter1.tv
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police Department searching for one man in suspected homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police are searching for two persons-of-interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in north Rapid City. Police said that when dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th street, they discovered an “obviously deceased” adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.
newscenter1.tv
Oh no! You forgot the stuffing! Check out these Rapid City grocery stores that are open for last minute shoppers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – You told yourself it wouldn’t happen again. You made a mental note that this year would be different. However, you somehow managed to forget that important Thanksgiving side dish. No worries. A few grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving. Here’s the list :
newscenter1.tv
Enjoy hand-crafted beer and great times at Hay Camp Brewing
Hay Camp Brewing in downtown Rapid City is a place for people to come together to hang out, and a venue for events. Hay Camp has three main spaces – a tavern and two private event spaces, food trucks and craft beer made on site. The Tavern. The tavern...
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
Comments / 0