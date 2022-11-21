RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO