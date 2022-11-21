ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
How to keep your presents safe while holiday shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the holiday shopping underway, local law enforcement gave advice on how to make sure your presents safely reach their destination. The Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office say this is the time of year when they get the most reports of items being stolen from vehicles.
Knights of Columbus host 40th annual Thanksgiving Dinner

RAPID CITY, S.D.– An annual Thanksgiving tradition in Rapid City is still going strong after 40 years. The 40th annual Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday afternoon at Saint Thomas More High School. Volunteers helped serve dozens of turkey or ham dinners with all the trimmings. The...
Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving morning with some exercise before the big meal

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Black Hills Runners Club hosted their 43rd annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, with participants looking to get in some exercise before they pile extra sides onto their dinner plate. Starting at the old Storybook Island location, they ran along the Sioux Park bike path before heading back and crossing the finish line.
Free holiday fun at Main Street Square this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D.- It’s going to be a festive time on in downtown Rapid City Saturday. Main Street Square’s Holiday Celebration and Winter Market is taking place from 2 PM to 6 PM Saturday leading up to the annual lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. The fun gets started with performances from the Black Hills Figure Skating Club and a collection of local vendors showcasing hand crafted goods. Ice skating on the rink will be open for extended hours and there’s even a visit from Santa expected.
Enjoy hand-crafted beer and great times at Hay Camp Brewing

Hay Camp Brewing in downtown Rapid City is a place for people to come together to hang out, and a venue for events. Hay Camp has three main spaces – a tavern and two private event spaces, food trucks and craft beer made on site. The Tavern. The tavern...
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
