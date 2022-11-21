Read full article on original website
Police: Bystander injured in shooting during fight in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday. A witness said two people started fighting near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The witness said one of the two people pulled out a...
NBC4 Columbus
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V1gdVT. Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 24, 2022. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter
An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Man shot twice in the leg during west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Columbus police say he was shot twice in the leg Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man injured in a parking lot.
cwcolumbus.com
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting outside Sheetz
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three […]
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Man arrested in fatal shooting of another man in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested three weeks after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, Allen Mullins arrived at OSU East Hospital on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. after being shot. He was pronounced dead more than two hours after receiving […]
One critical after shooting in Hilltop section
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
NBC4 Columbus
Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
NBC4 Columbus
What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges …. Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021...
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.
WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
