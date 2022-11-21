ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter

An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Man shot twice in the leg during west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Columbus police say he was shot twice in the leg Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man injured in a parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting outside Sheetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in Hilltop section

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in May shooting death in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing a murder charge in relation to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found during a wellness check in May. Columbus police said Nachyla Halton, 19, has been charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester, 19, in May of this year. Halton is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste

COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.

WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
WAVERLY, OH

