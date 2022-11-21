FEMA extends deadline to apply for Hurricane Ian recovery aid until Jan 12, 2023

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has extended the deadline for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance to Jan. 12, 2023.

The deadline – which applies to survivors in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties – was extended at the request of the state of Florida.

There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area.

Also:Lee schools provide update on Hurricane Ian damage, estimated at $230M overall

Centers are scheduled to close Nov. 24-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday and reopen Nov. 28.

In Southwest Florida, Disaster Recovery Centers are at:

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, 33919

Lake Kennedy Center, 400 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, 33915

Estero Council Chambers, 9401 Corkscrew Palms Circle, Estero, 33928

Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut Street, Fort Myers Beach, 33931

Phillips Community Park, 5675 Sesame Dr, Bokeelia, 33922

Bonita Springs Recreational Center, 26740 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs, 34135

Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, 33957

Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Community Center, 11565 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, 34113

You may visit the center closest to you, even if it is not in your county.

To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or https://www.floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply.

Survivors can go to https://www/disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362 to apply.

The phone line is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info and https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4673.