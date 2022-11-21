Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Stokesdale man accused of threatening FBI agents to remain detained
The Stokesdale man accused of making death threats against FBI agents was in federal court in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. Stephen Williams was arrested Friday morning and will remain detained. The judge ruled in federal court Wednesday that there is probable cause for the case to continue. She said she worried if Williams was conditionally released probation officers and the public could be put at risk.
NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro,...
My Fox 8
Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
41nbc.com
GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
WXII 12
thestokesnews.com
Four charged in gun robbery
YADKINVILE — Four individuals, including three juveniles, have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple weapons from a gun shop in Yadkinville. While no additional arrests have been made as of Monday, the gun shop robbery was similar to a string of gun thefts in the region, including ones in Pilot Mountain and in Ararat, Virginia.
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
wbtw.com
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home. According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
WXII 12
Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Morningside Drive Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police said they found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, died at the scene. Officials said Miller was traveling west...
WXII 12
12 Investigates: Triad police department shortages and violent crime
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The three largest city police departments in the Triad — Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point — are all facing significant staffing shortages due to a variety of factors and both current and former members of Triad law enforcement are concerned about the future. When...
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
