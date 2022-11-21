ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokesdale, NC

WXII 12

Stokesdale man accused of threatening FBI agents to remain detained

The Stokesdale man accused of making death threats against FBI agents was in federal court in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. Stephen Williams was arrested Friday morning and will remain detained. The judge ruled in federal court Wednesday that there is probable cause for the case to continue. She said she worried if Williams was conditionally released probation officers and the public could be put at risk.
STOKESDALE, NC
Queen City News

NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Shoot ’em on sight’; Stokesdale man accused of violent threats against FBI agents, court documents say

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Court documents show that a Stokesdale man has been accused of threatening FBI agents through various videos on TikTok. According to the documents, on Sept. 18, someone emailed The Good Information Foundation, a liberal non-profit fact-checking organization. On Sept. 19, an employee with that organization saw the email and reported it […]
STOKESDALE, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
GREENSBORO, NC
41nbc.com

GBI announces 3 teens arrested in Cochran murder investigation

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two teenagers from Warner Robins and one teen from Macon have been arrested and are facing charges for the death of 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow. Farrow was shot on October 29th, and later died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital. 16-year-old Dashawn Adams of Warner Robins was arrested in...
COCHRAN, GA
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Four charged in gun robbery

YADKINVILE — Four individuals, including three juveniles, have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple weapons from a gun shop in Yadkinville. While no additional arrests have been made as of Monday, the gun shop robbery was similar to a string of gun thefts in the region, including ones in Pilot Mountain and in Ararat, Virginia.
YADKINVILLE, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Morningside Drive Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police said they found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, died at the scene. Officials said Miller was traveling west...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

