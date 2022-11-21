ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Center Square

Colorado Democrats pledge action on guns after Club Q shooting

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Democratic lawmakers say they will take action in the upcoming legislative session to prevent gun violence after a mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Five people were killed and 18 others injured when a gunman entered Club Q and opened fire on Saturday just before midnight. The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested and charged with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime. ...
COLORADO STATE
Michigan Advance

Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement

Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse meets pro-gun Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted after shooting two racial justice demonstrators to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, has met with the House Republican Second Amendment Caucus. Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty after facing two charges of homicide following a shooting that his attorneys argued was in self-defence. The 19-year-old met with the pro-gun caucus on Thursday at a meeting at the Conservative Partnership Institute office close to the US Capitol. Mr Rittenhouse regaled the far-right Republicans with his story and took questions from the group. The Second Amendment Caucus is co-chaired by Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
KENOSHA, WI
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Update on possible link to Salem Oregon stabbing sparks new theories in Moscow mystery

Questions are mounting about a potential link between the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students and a 2021 stabbing murder in Salem, Oregon, which also remains unsolved.Both cases involved an assailant breaking into a home at around 3am in the morning and attacking victims in their beds with a knife while other people were in the house.When asked about the case in a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed he had received a tip and that there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.The mother of the man killed in...
MOSCOW, ID
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Gun Control and Immigration for Violent Attack on Paul Pelosi

Not the criminal actions of a politically-motivated attacker?. Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 1, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cause of the terrifying and violent attack on Paul Pelosi - husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi - by David DePape.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Support for stricter gun laws slips: Gallup

The share of Americans supporting stricter gun laws has fallen 9 percentage points since June, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll, released on Monday, found 57 percent of U.S. adults desired stricter gun laws, compared to 66 percent in June following high-profile mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”

Democratic Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island joins “VELSHI” to talk about his resolution to bar Donald Trump from the presidency based on the 14th Amendment’s holding that anyone who has engaged in or aided and abetted an insurrection should be disqualified from holding office. Rep. Cicilline also addresses the coming Republican takeover of the House of Representatives, the chaos unfolding at Twitter, and the tragic mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado. Nov. 20, 2022.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

