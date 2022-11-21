Read full article on original website
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
Biden says he will try to move on gun control during lame-duck session
President Biden on Thursday said he would try to pass a bill banning assault rifles during the lame-duck session before the next Congress forms, despite long odds due to Republican opposition. Biden spoke to reporters Thanksgiving morning, coming after a week that saw three mass shootings in the U.S. Biden...
Colorado Democrats pledge action on guns after Club Q shooting
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Democratic lawmakers say they will take action in the upcoming legislative session to prevent gun violence after a mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend. Five people were killed and 18 others injured when a gunman entered Club Q and opened fire on Saturday just before midnight. The suspected gunman, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was arrested and charged with five counts of murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime. ...
Youngkin Faces Pressure on Gun Laws After Second State Shooting This Month
Gun control activists urged the Virginia governor to address gun violence after the second high-profile shooting in the state in less than two weeks.
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
iheart.com
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Kyle Rittenhouse meets pro-gun Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill
Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted after shooting two racial justice demonstrators to death in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, has met with the House Republican Second Amendment Caucus. Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty after facing two charges of homicide following a shooting that his attorneys argued was in self-defence. The 19-year-old met with the pro-gun caucus on Thursday at a meeting at the Conservative Partnership Institute office close to the US Capitol. Mr Rittenhouse regaled the far-right Republicans with his story and took questions from the group. The Second Amendment Caucus is co-chaired by Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky...
Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district sued for transgender bathroom policy that caused students to 'hold their urine'
An Ohio school district is facing a lawsuit from a group of Muslim and Christian parents after allowing students to use bathrooms corresponding to their stated gender identity rather than their biological sex. America First Legal filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the parents against Bethel Local School...
AOC tells GOP to 'connect the dots' between 'an anti-LGBT+ campaign' and the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
"After Trump elevated anti-immigrant & anti-Latino rhetoric, we had the deadliest anti-Latino shooting in modern history. After anti-Asian hate w/COVID, Atlanta," AOC said.
Idaho murders - live: Update on possible link to Salem Oregon stabbing sparks new theories in Moscow mystery
Questions are mounting about a potential link between the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students and a 2021 stabbing murder in Salem, Oregon, which also remains unsolved.Both cases involved an assailant breaking into a home at around 3am in the morning and attacking victims in their beds with a knife while other people were in the house.When asked about the case in a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed he had received a tip and that there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.The mother of the man killed in...
Oregon Voters Pass Gun Control Measure That Creates ‘Database’ Of Gunowners
Oregon voters on Tuesday passed Ballot Measure 114, one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country. The ballot measure passed 51% to 49%, with 77% reporting, according to the Oregonian. Though the results were close with just over three-fourths of the vote tallied, the
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames Gun Control and Immigration for Violent Attack on Paul Pelosi
Not the criminal actions of a politically-motivated attacker?. Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 1, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cause of the terrifying and violent attack on Paul Pelosi - husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi - by David DePape.
Akron man who sparked standoff sentenced to prison for threatening sister
An Akron man who threatened his sister with a gun and was arrested after a standoff was sentenced to prison this week. Andrew Scovern, 27, was scheduled to go on trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien’s courtroom Monday. Instead, he accepted a deal that involved...
Support for stricter gun laws slips: Gallup
The share of Americans supporting stricter gun laws has fallen 9 percentage points since June, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll, released on Monday, found 57 percent of U.S. adults desired stricter gun laws, compared to 66 percent in June following high-profile mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.
MSNBC
Rep. Cicilline (D-RI): Colorado Springs Nightclub shooting “really, really disturbing”
Democratic Congressman David Cicilline of Rhode Island joins “VELSHI” to talk about his resolution to bar Donald Trump from the presidency based on the 14th Amendment’s holding that anyone who has engaged in or aided and abetted an insurrection should be disqualified from holding office. Rep. Cicilline also addresses the coming Republican takeover of the House of Representatives, the chaos unfolding at Twitter, and the tragic mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado. Nov. 20, 2022.
Cleveland.com
