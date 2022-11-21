Read full article on original website
November Teacher of the Month: Katy Cross Armstrong
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Katy Cross Armstrong has been selected as November’s Teacher of the Month sponsored by About You Monograms. She is a math and computer science teacher at Fairmont High School. Watch the video above to learn more.
Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley
Robert Eugene “Gene” Riley, 92, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 after a 4 ½ year battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Gene was born on a farm in Parrish Run, Marion County, to the late Philmore Riley and Emma McGruder Riley Nottingham. He graduated from Monongah High School in 1949. After graduation, he married his childhood sweetheart, Lola Robinson, who preceded him in death in 1995. Together, they raised four children on New Hill in Worthington.
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk, 68, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was born September 30, 1954 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Loretta Antonk and the late Frank Antonk. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Antonk. Randy was...
Morgantown LGBTQ Community Fears For Safety After Club Q Shooting
The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs this past weekend was an all too familiar story for many in the LGBTQ community, and one that highlights local safety concerns. Rev. Zac Morton of the First Presbyterian Church in Morgantown said the news out of Colorado this weekend was devastating — and exhausting.
Eleanor Ball
Eleanor Ball, 91, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born in Webster Springs on December 01, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas William and Hazel Hamrick Knicley Riffle. She had worked at Giant Eagle and was a floral designer at Galloways Florist. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church of Christ and was active in the Smithtown Community. She enjoyed making jewelry. Eleanor was an animal lover and was fond of her pets Heidi, Kitty and Nate. She most enjoyed time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Diana Ball Freeland of Fairmont; one son Roger Ball of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law Brenda Cole Ball of Ohio; three brothers Donald Riffle of Mannington, William “Bill” Riffle and his wife Carla of Missouri, and David Riffle of Missouri; one brother-in-law Dr. Gene V. Ball and his wife Sarah Jane of Alabama; one sister Jane Atkinson and her husband Don of Missouri; three grandchildren Brian Freeland, Joshua Ball and his wife Morgan, and Rachel McPherson and her husband Brent; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and World War II Era Veteran Jake Lester Ball, who’s cremains will be laid to rest with her, one son Keith Ball; one grandson Christopher Freeland three sisters Louise Smith, Helen Currey and Frances Hartley and one brother Robert Riffle. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Nebo Church of Christ in care of Dean Bunner, 255 Mingo Lane, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Isiah Janes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Shawn Patrick Halpenny
Shawn Patrick Halpenny, 60, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 18, 1962, a son of Donald Lawrence Halpenny and the late Anita Halpenny. Shawn was employed by Price Cutter. In addition to his father, Shawn is survived by his brothers, Keith...
Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown resident Marly Ynigues was the author of “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” A book filled with puns that incorporate all 55 counties in West Virginia. While she’s not originally from West Virginia, Ynigues said the state was her home. “I just...
Meadowbrook Mall hosting food drive for Clarksburg Mission
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall is partnering with Unicare to sponsor a food drive for the Clarksburg Mission. They’re looking for canned meats, veggies, and other storable foods. Aside from food they’re also accepting donations of essential kitchen, grooming, and cleaning products. Darlene Stuckey is a...
Mon Health nurse given hall of fame honor
An EMS career that began in 1983 has received its dues recently.
New support group is coming to Morgantown
A new group is coming to Morgantown to help families and friends deal with a loved one's substance abuse disorder. The Mom of an Addict has been running meetings to help support and educate people about the disease of addiction.
Mon County Health Department holds annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While many of us don’t enjoy going to the dentist, we all know how important it is. It can also be expensive. That’s why a local health department decided to help out. Healthy Smiles Day is a day where adults can get a free...
Scarlet Rae Brown
Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her...
Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time, Lewis County is preparing to open an ice-skating rink. It will be open from Friday, Nov. 28th until Dec. 4th on Main Ave. right across from the Glass Museum. Nate Stansberry is the City Manager. He said this is important for the...
Brickside in Bridgeport holds renovation ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant and bar in Harrison County held a ribbon cutting for its latest additions. Brickside Bar and Grill in Bridgeport celebrated the completion of a renovated dining hall and entryway as well as improvements to their stage and electronics on Monday. Brickside first opened...
Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese calls for action following latest mass shootings; Delegate disagrees with statement
WHEELING, W.Va. — As a second mass shooting in four days occurred in the United States on Tuesday night, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan says actions are needed more than ever to curb gun violence. Appearing on Wednesday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ Brennan urged citizens to think about what is...
WVU Medicine offering state of the art heart care locally
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Less than five years ago, heart patients would have to leave the Mountain State for advanced procedures such as heart transplants, artificial hearts or robotic surgeries for valve replacements. But now the Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Program at WVU Medicine offers not only these but many other state-of-the-art programs […]
Paula Sue Staats
Paula Sue Staats, 62, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Richwood on April 20, 1960, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Staats and Paula A. Jackson Staats who survives in Clarksburg. In addition to her...
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Morgantown Swim
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week are the captains from Morgantown high school’s swim team: Delaney Householder, Carter Redelman, Caroline Riggs and Lake Embrey. View the story above*. Morgantown swim finished their season opener strong, winning first in 15 of 22 events. For...
What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown could potentially host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. The Olympic Diving Trials are the highest level of diving competition before the actual Olympics. Morgantown could possibly host the Olympic Diving Trials as they are one of two finalists. The application was put together by a...
