ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football suspends Daniel Parker indefinitely after emergency protective order filed

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvZR7_0jJ6EBKb00

NORMAN — An emergency protective order has been granted against OU tight end Daniel Parker Jr. after an alleged incident earlier this month involving a live-in girlfriend.

An OU spokesman said Monday that Parker was suspended indefinitely.

A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for Tuesday in Cleveland County.

The woman said in her petition for the order that Parker woke her up on the afternoon of Nov. 13 — the day after the Sooners lost at West Virginia — telling her to get out.

During the subsequent argument, Parker struck the woman, she alleged, and eventually she left the residence.

After she called police from a friend’s house, she was escorted back to retrieve her belongings, but Parker was no longer at the residence, according to the petition.

No charges have been filed.

Parker had four catches for 28 yards, but hadn’t had a catch since the Sooners’ Oct. 1 loss to TCU.

After missing the opener, Parker had two catches for 21 yards against Kent State.

He made his first start of the season Nov. 12 at West Virginia.

But Parker was not dressed out and did not go through Senior Day ceremonies in Saturday’s Bedlam matchup.

Over the offseason, he transferred from Missouri, where he began his career playing for current Sooners tight end coach Joe Jon Finley.

He had four receiving touchdowns during his four seasons with the Tigers.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans

After virtually per week of nothing however optimistic recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a serious setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star vast receiver within the 2023 class and one of many quickest highschool soccer gamers within the nation, introduced through Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has flipped to Georgia, in keeping with Hayes Fawcett of On3.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Weekend rain on the way

Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy