ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Teaneck election: Rise4Teaneck slate women take top three council seats

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

TEANECK — Three women in the Rise4Teaneck slate topped the Township Council election, besting Deputy Mayor Elie Katz, who placed fourth by 21 votes, according to updated Bergen County election totals.

Once provisional ballots were counted, Danielle Gee, Denise Belcher and Hillary Goldberg finished first, second and third ahead of Katz in a nine-candidate race for the four open council seats. A fourth member of the slate, Chondra Young, finished 109 votes behind Katz.

Gee, currently a member of the township's Board of Education, said she would resign that post effective Jan. 1 to assume council duties.

"I am so humbled and honored to represent Teaneck as one of its next councilwomen," Gee said Monday. "With the move to a November election, we saw a significant increase in voter turnout and the results were clear. Teaneck residents are ready for change. My fellow Rise4Teaneck slate mates and I are ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work for our beloved town."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keMS0_0jJ6E9eO00

The nonpartisan slate received heavy support from Democratic agencies including the Municipal Committee and Blue Teaneck for their platform supporting "both Holy Name and Neighbors" in an ongoing debate about the medical center's expansion. Maintaining current taxes, supporting diverse religious institutions and "smart development" were other platform planks.

Of the four incumbents up for reelection on the seven-member board, Mayor James Dunleavy and Councilwoman Gervon Romney Rice did not seek new terms. Katz, a 24-year incumbent, placed fourth in the race, and Councilman Keith Kaplan placed sixth. An April lawsuit filed by neighbors near Holy Name charged Dunleavy and Katz with conflicts of interest in voting to approve the expansion.

AMBULANCE DISPUTE: War of the ambulance squads is brewing in Teaneck, and rabbis take sides

Democratic Committeeman Ron Schwartz, who was part of the One Town, One Vote push to move the township's spring elections to fall, said on Monday that the results of the township's first fall council election had two messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJel4_0jJ6E9eO00

"First, we may be seeing the end of minority rule," Schwartz said, referring to small turnouts in previous spring elections. "Second, it is a rejection of how the council has handled its areas in need of redevelopment without public input."

Goldberg agreed Monday that the election's message was "against areas in need of redevelopment."

NON-PARTISAN RACE: These Bergen County local nonpartisan elections have contested races. Here are the details

HOLY NAME EXPANSION: Teaneck made mistakes approving Holy Name Hospital's expansion, residents' complaint says

"They spoke out in favor of having more diverse representation on the council, statutory and advisory boards, they spoke up for transparency," Goldberg said. "For too long we have had a council that doesn’t listen to the residents. It happened to the Holy Name neighbors, it happened to the Stop & Shop neighbors, and I will not vote for it to happen to anyone else."

Belcher, who previously served on the township's Planning Board, said she was "excited to have won."

"I am thrilled that my message of transparency, inclusion, strategic development and equity resonated with Teaneck voters and led to this victory," Belcher said. "I look forward to being sworn in on Jan. 4."

Katz called the election "a lot of fun."

"I love engaging with our residents as I ask them for their continued support," Katz said. "I look forward to working with the newly elected council to help every Teaneck resident's quality of life."

Votes received by candidates

  • 6,639 Danielle Gee
  • 6,532 Denise Belcher
  • 6,309 Hillary Goldberg
  • 6,288 Eli Y. Katz (incumbent)
  • 6,179 Chondra Young
  • 4,747 Keith Kaplan (incumbent)
  • 4,436 Desiree Ramos Reiner
  • 4,060 Latisha Garcia
  • 1,106 Anthony Bruno

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teaneck election: Rise4Teaneck slate women take top three council seats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means

Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Few changes in Union County after seven seats flip between parties

Seven municipal seats in Union County flipped in 2022, with Republicans making a one-seat gain across the county after voters in Berkeley Heights, Cranford, Kenilworth, Roselle Park and Summit transferred governing body seats from one party to another. Union County remains solidly Democratic, with Democrats easily winning three seats on...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Democratic congressional candidates carry Morris County, again

Morris County Republicans haven’t lost a county election since 1973 — that’s the longest winning streak in New Jersey – but Democratic candidates for Congress who headed the ticket this year carried Morris County with 51% of the vote. This represents the third consecutive federal election...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
New Jersey Globe

Businessman Barry Wilkes entering GOP State Assembly race in 38th district

Former Glen Rock GOP Municipal Chairman Barry Wilkes, a businessman who built a chain of eleven family-owned delicatessens across Bergen and Passaic counties, is taking steps to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 38th district next year. Wilkes wants to take on two incumbents, Lisa Swain (D-Fair...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. group names Jersey City’s Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza ‘Municipal Project of the Year’

The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has named the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City the “Municipal Project of the Year.”. “On behalf of the society, we commend Paul Russo, PE, on his outstanding work on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Project and his first place honor,” NJSME Executive Director Matthew Halpin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark's Mayor Baraka Announces First Four Community Organizations To Participate In Neighborhood Investment Program

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On November 22, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the Municipal Council authorized $731,505 in funding for four initiatives to strengthen Newark's commercial corridors and help small businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19. The Neighborhood Investment Program, administered by the Department of Economic and Housing Development (EHD), is part of Mayor Baraka's $8.8 million Equitable Economic Recovery Plan to strengthen Newark's economy and bring aid to communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Local activists log a victory in Newark’s Ironbound

Plans for sludge treatment plant withdrawn, would have added to region’s environmental stress. Ironbound neighborhood activists, it appears, have stopped the sludge. Nearly two years after plans were announced for a controversial sewage-handling facility to be built in Newark, the developer announced last week that it was abandoning the project.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Former top aide to NJ Senate president pleads guilty to fraud

NEWARK – A Democratic political operative who until last month served as chief of staff to Senate President Nick Scutari pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding campaigns and political action committees. Antonio “Tony” Teixeira, 43, of Elizabeth admitted taking part in a conspiracy with political consultant Sean Caddle to falsely...
ELIZABETH, NJ
wbgo.org

Newark Charter School Seeks to Give Back to Its City With Gift Cards

In New York, Governor Hochul is urging everyone to shop local for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and in Newark, a charter school is trying to help Newark businesses. Last year it started giving its teachers gift cards for the holidays that can only be used at businesses in Newark. Jared Taillefer is the head of Great Oaks Legacy Charter School.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Planning Board Unanimously Approves Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan

The Jersey City Planning Board has approved the Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan, a project which would make changes to the street grid near Liberty State Park. With the support of a unanimous vote (9-0) from the board, the project is now underway, featuring a greenway bikeway alley from Grand Street near the Jersey City Medical Center towards the south end of Liberty State Park.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In final hours, Hackensack seeks grant for five new firefighters

Just before the deadline on Saturday, Hackensack announced that they had applied of a federal grant that would allow them to hirer five new firefighters under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Act, down from the twelve they had initially been able to get. The city’s down-to-the-wire...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building

The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme

A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
WATCHUNG, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy