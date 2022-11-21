Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg bull rider, ranked 4th in the world, now heads to National Finals Rodeo
REXBURG (TwisTed Rodeo)– Garrett Smith wasn’t happy. He’d arrived in Heber City, Utah, the first weekend of November with hopes of a dominating performance in bull riding at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo, the regional finale for contestants and rodeos primarily in Utah and Idaho. Things didn’t...
buckrail.com
Mountain lions on the prowl in Teton Valley
DRIGGS, IDAHO — A Driggs local snapped multiple photos yesterday of a full-sized mountain lion peeking into their home from the front porch. The Driggs resident warned locals to be aware of the big cat in the Bates road area near 2000 South. Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Managers...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
buckrail.com
Early morning house fire near Golf and Tennis
JACKSON, Wyo. — Six people have been displaced this morning following a house fire that occurred early this morning in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS (JHFEMS) received a call that a house was on fire on Coneflower Drive in the area of Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis. Upon arrival, crews worked to extinguish the fire, but the house sustained significant damage. Six people were occupying the house at the time the fire started and evacuated without injury. None of the surrounding structures were impacted.
6 displaced following early morning house fire
Six people are displaced following an early morning house fire in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood.
KSLTV
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
