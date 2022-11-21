Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors will be extremely shorthanded.

The Golden State Warriors will be extremely shorthanded against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Golden State is on the second night of a back-to-back, so they're opting to rest their key players.

The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with right elbow soreness, Draymond Green with lower back injury management, Andre Iguodala with left hip injury management, and Klay Thompson with right Achilles tendon injury management. Kevon Looney is questionable with a left-hand contusion, and Andrew Wiggins left foot soreness. There's a decent chance that the Warriors will miss their entire starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans won't be missing anywhere near the level of talent the Warriors are and should be easily considered the favorites for the game. Kira Lewis Jr is out on G League assignment, E.J. Liddell is out with right knee ACL injury recovery, and Dereon Seabron is out on a G League two-way. Trey Murphy III is questionable with a right foot contusion, and lastly, Zion Williamson is probable with a right foot contusion.

Fans shouldn't immediately count out Golden State despite being severely shorthanded tonight. The younger players on this team are very capable of competing, but they definitely won't be favored. The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 pm ET on Monday night.

