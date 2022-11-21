Lady Vols basketball didn't execute down stretch in loss to Gonzaga in Battle 4 Atlantis

Despite the solid effort all game, the Tennessee Lady Vols couldn't execute down the stretch in a close loss to Gonzaga on Monday.

The No. 12 Lady Vols (2-4) lost 73-72 to the Zags (5-1) in the Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game in Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Tennessee went 1-2 in the tournament.

Jordan Horston gave Tennessee a one-point lead with only 36 seconds left, but then was called for a travel when the Lady Vols had a chance to seal the game.

Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga with 22 points and nine rebounds – 20 of her points were in the second half. Ejim was crucial for Gonzaga down the stretch, hitting a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one point with 1:10 left in the game. She later gave the Zags the one-point lead with 12.4 seconds left.

After a quieter performance with 11 points in the loss to UCLA on Sunday, Horston played aggressively and racked up 19 points, along with five rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Rickea Jackson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Gonzaga takes early lead on 3-pointers

The game started off as a shootout. Both teams traded buckets and the lead until Gonzaga created a 6-point lead from 3-pointers in the last two minute of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter, matching UCLA's total. Gonzaga only averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, shooting at a 40.2% clip.

But the Lady Vols had much higher energy and effort on defense Monday and didn't let the Zags put them on their heels.

Gonzaga's 3-point shooting did not hold up in the second half and it ended with eight made 3-pointers on 36.4% shooting.

Second quarter turnaround

After Gonzaga had a 26-point first quarter, Tennessee held it to six points in the second.

Part of that was affected by Kayleigh Truong leaving the game with an apparent injury at the end of the first quarter after she scored six points on 3-pointers. But UT stepped up its defensive pressure, too.

The Lady Vols' second quarter wasn't without some mistakes but they got defensive stops while shooting 47.1% from the field. UT also forced Gonzaga into six turnovers and the Zags didn't make a field goal in the last 5:32 of the second, only shooting 15.4%.

Gonzaga had a total of 11 turnovers at halftime, seven of them steals by the Lady Vols. UT kept it clean on its end, only committing seven turnovers the first two quarters.

Jasmine Franklin provides strong post presence

Jasmine Franklin provided some toughness on the blocks for Tennessee off the bench.

The 6-foot-1 post stuffed the stat sheet in her 20 minutes played. Franklin had 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.

In one sequence, Franklin dribbled to the baseline and kicked it out to Horston for a 3-pointer. Then the post drew a foul under the basket after the shot and Jackson scored off the extra possession.

Lady Vols show increased effort on boards

The rebounding battle was fairly even against Gonzaga, but it wasn't due to lack of effort.

Tennessee fought for rebounds and had more players crashing the boards for longer rebounds. Players constantly made efforts on loose balls or to save balls going out of bounds. Franklin was a massive spark of the efforts, and ended up with multiple put-back buckets on six offensive rebounds.

It was a team effort to win the rebounding battle 39-35. Nine players had at least one rebound and five rebounds were counted as team boards.

Tennessee heads back to Knoxville for a six-game homestand, starting with Colorado on Friday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network).