FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Village Voice
Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died
This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
baristanet.com
AIM Saturday Social – Walking Broadway: Thirteen Miles of Architecture and History
AIM’s Saturday Social on November 26 at 4 PM will feature a recorded presentation by William Hennessey when he spoke this past June. If you were not able to hear his presentation in the summer, here is your opportunity to listen to and see a fascinating walk!. Walking Broadway:...
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
baristanet.com
Watchung Booksellers Hosts New Yorker Writer D. T. Max
Watchung Booksellers welcomes New Yorker staff writer D. T. Max, author of “Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim” on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m. In “Finale” Max creates an intimate portrait of the late Stephen Sondheim in a series of illuminating and deeply personal interviews from the last years of his life–conversations that show the composer-lyricist as he has likely never been seen before.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Own Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller’s former love nest for $3M
Marilyn Monroe and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller’s former home near Sutton Place has quietly hit the market for $3.05 million — down from its $3.75 million asking price in May. The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condo is at 444 E. 57th St., a fabulous 14-story building that dates to...
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
baristanet.com
Find Your Home in Old Montclair and Shop Local with the Montclair History Center
Montclair, NJ – Looking for a unique gift this holiday season? Just in time for the holiday season, Montclair History Center is offering personalized replica maps of your neighborhood from three different years. The 1906 Atlas divides Montclair into seven “Plates,” each includes a part of town. Was your...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
baristanet.com
Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season
NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
wobm.com
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
Caldwell mayor says more should be done to address racial issues after police were called on Black girl spraying lanternflies
The mayor of Caldwell is speaking out about a recent incident in which police were called to check on a 9-year-old Black girl her neighbor felt was acting suspiciously.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
NJ.com
Someone’s getting coal this year: Award-winning Christmas display vandalized again
A Jersey City Christmas lights display that has been recognized as one of the most dazzling in Hudson County was vandalized for the second time in less than a week, the homeowners say. One day after The Jersey Journal reported that multiple strings of lights at 413-415 New York Ave....
The difference between Italian Thanksgiving and Sunday dinner is the turkey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For Italians, the only difference between Thanksgiving dinner and Sunday dinner is the turkey and stuffing. Italian classics like meatballs, garlic bread, and eggplant are all typically served on the holiday. However, there is some debate if lasagna belongs on the Thanksgiving table, but Chef Glenn Rolnick from Carmine’s Restaurant believes […]
morristowngreen.com
‘Time, treasure and talent,’ with a glimmer in the eye: Morristown mourns former mayor Jay DeLaney Jr.
He was a Republican admired by Democrats, a civic leader quick with a smile and a good-natured tweak. Former Morristown Mayor Jay DeLaney Jr. died Sunday morning from esophageal cancer. He turned 68 this month. “He was someone who always made people around him laugh, and made sure that anyone...
thepositivecommunity.com
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,
Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter
The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
theobserver.com
EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy
Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
