Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye

You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

7 Tips For Happy and Successful Black Friday Shopping In Grand Junction

The holiday shopping season is here and there is no bigger shopping day than the day after Thanksgiving. After cooking for three days, hosting, and cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feasts and gatherings, somehow the madness of Black Friday shopping is a welcome reprieve and retreat for many holiday shoppers. These are the people that find peace and calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping frenzy. According to TopCashBack.com, 78% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap

What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction Colorado’s Top 10 Snowiest Thanksgiving Holidays

November in Grand Junction is usually not a big month for snow. We average around two days of snowfall for the month and usually pick up about 2 inches for the 30-day period. Sometimes, mother nature has different plans. Below, we are looking at the top 10 snowiest Thanksgiving holidays on record in Grand Junction. See which years it snowed, and how much snow was on the ground while we huddled inside around our turkey.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction man behind bars, accused of attempted murder

We told you about donations coming in for the salvation army and their holiday efforts... and it looks like they're gonna be able to help a lot of people on thanksgiving. COLORADO PARK AND WILDLIFE CAUGHT AN EARFUL FROM WESTERN SLOPE LIVESTOCK GROWERS OVER MANAGEMENT PLANS FOR WOLF RE-INTRODUCTION.,. KJCT...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

