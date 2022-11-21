Read full article on original website
12 Great Colorado Restaurants with Cheap Eats In Grand Junction
When you need to grab a bite to eat without spending a lot, where can you go in Grand Junction? Can you still find a hot lunch for $10 or less? What about lunch for $3 or $4?. Bring on the cheap eats. We'll get you started below with 12 great local options that have some delicious breakfast and lunch options for less than you might expect.
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
Long-Delayed New Cracker Barrel Opening Finally Announced
Residents were having their doubts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KissElPaso.com and GJSentinel.com.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
7 Tips For Happy and Successful Black Friday Shopping In Grand Junction
The holiday shopping season is here and there is no bigger shopping day than the day after Thanksgiving. After cooking for three days, hosting, and cleaning up from the Thanksgiving feasts and gatherings, somehow the madness of Black Friday shopping is a welcome reprieve and retreat for many holiday shoppers. These are the people that find peace and calm in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping frenzy. According to TopCashBack.com, 78% of Americans plan to shop on Black Friday.
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Colorado’s Liberty Cap
What's in Grand Junction? Lots of million-dollar homes. Each of them is a stunning custom build that shows off the Grand Valley in a unique way depending on the location. If you have ever wanted Monument views and room to run horses there is a new listing in the Redlands that you should take a look at. I'll warn you right now, this home has a backyard that dreams are made of.
How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?
The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.
nbc11news.com
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
nbc11news.com
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
25 Random Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado
Get ready to go back in time to Western Colorado of the 1940s, 50s, 60s, and maybe a shot or two of the 70s. These Robert Grant images were recently discovered in a file on his son-in-law's computer. In no particular order, and with no particular subject in mind, check...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
Colorado Restaurants that Grand Junction Says are Worth the Drive
Have you ever been on a road trip and stumbled upon an amazing Colorado restaurant that you had never heard of? It's like your tummy just won a tiny food lotto jackpot, especially if you know you'll be back through that area. It's time for something we like to call...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Top 10 Snowiest Thanksgiving Holidays
November in Grand Junction is usually not a big month for snow. We average around two days of snowfall for the month and usually pick up about 2 inches for the 30-day period. Sometimes, mother nature has different plans. Below, we are looking at the top 10 snowiest Thanksgiving holidays on record in Grand Junction. See which years it snowed, and how much snow was on the ground while we huddled inside around our turkey.
25 Things Grand Junction Colorado Loves About Winter
The first day of winter in 2022 will arrive on December 21st. Colorado is expected to head into a cold and snowy season according to weather reference guides such as the Farmer's Almanac. While other states may dread the cold and the snow, Colorado can't wait to enjoy the ski...
KJCT8
Grand Junction man behind bars, accused of attempted murder
We told you about donations coming in for the salvation army and their holiday efforts... and it looks like they're gonna be able to help a lot of people on thanksgiving. COLORADO PARK AND WILDLIFE CAUGHT AN EARFUL FROM WESTERN SLOPE LIVESTOCK GROWERS OVER MANAGEMENT PLANS FOR WOLF RE-INTRODUCTION.,. KJCT...
