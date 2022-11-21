ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices cratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Money

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Fastest

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Rising interest rates may have slammed the brakes on would-be home sales this year, but sellers aren't budging on asking price. In fact, in the majority of metro markets, new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows, home sale prices are actually higher than they were at this time last year.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Housing: Median mortgage payment reaches record high in October

Homebuyer affordability worsened in October as higher mortgage rates pushed the monthly payment to record highs. The national median monthly payment increased 3.7% to $2,012 in October from $1,941 in September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), marking a new high for the survey. That’s also equal to a 45.5% year-over-year increase, increasing the average monthly mortgage payment by $629 in the first 10 months of the year.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Investor home purchases drop record amount in the third quarter

Investor home purchases fell by a record amount in the third quarter, outpacing the overall decline in home sales nationwide. A new report from the real estate company Redfin found that companies bought around 65,000 homes in the third quarter of 2022, which is down 30 percent from a year earlier. Investor activity dropped the most in single-family home purchases, falling by 32.3 percent year over year in the third quarter.

