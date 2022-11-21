Read full article on original website
City of Cape Coral urging contractors to utilize online portal for permits
Cape Coral city leaders said during last week, they issued a record-breaking 2,285 permits. It's a number that has caused frustration for contractors.
WINKNEWS.com
Toys for Tots in Lee County helping SWFL families amid financial difficulties
Hurricane Ian’s recovery combined with record-high inflation has made it increasingly difficult for parents to buy gifts for their children. You can find Oscar Rauda and Robert Raybuck, from Toys for Tots in Lee County, at a storage facility in Cape Coral. They’re collecting toys and getting ready to...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County family lost their home to Ian and only has a few days left in a hotel
The Sosa family, unfortunately, won’t have a Thanksgiving this year after living in a Red Cross shelter until it closed because Hurricane Ian took away their home. WINK News spoke with the Sosa family when the Red Cross shelter in Collier County closed. They didn’t know where they were...
WINKNEWS.com
Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral
Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
Cape Coral rescinds post-Ian burn ban
The ban was put in place shortly after the impact of Hurricane Ian, in order to limit fire hazards related to debris piles and collections.
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues holiday schedule for disaster recovery, debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has released the holiday schedules for both its Disaster Recovery Center and for waste management. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the DRC will be closed Nov. 24 -27 and will reopen Nov. 28, operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRC is closed on Sundays.
WINKNEWS.com
Rob Moher, CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, fighting to preserve natural barriers in SWFL
Just like we harden our homes for hurricanes, we have to harden our coasts. How? One man has spent two decades fighting to protect the natural barriers that help keep Southwest Florida’s coasts safe from hurricanes. Rookery Bay in Collier County is one of the crown jewels of Florida’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
WINKNEWS.com
Renewed push for highway safety highlighted by deputy’s death
There’s a new push to improve highway safety as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the community mourn the loss of a 23-year-old deputy. Anyone who drives on the interstate can see the need. On Tuesday night, Deputy Christopher Taylor was killed on the side of the road, where he should have been safe.
wlrn.org
People displaced by Hurricane Ian reflect on Thanksgiving in a shelter
As many as 300 people will wake up Thanksgiving morning in a shelter in North Fort Myers. Many of those displaced by Hurricane Ian have been living in shelters for nearly eight weeks. Nineteen-year-old Mason Wilkins is one of them. He spoke with WGCU while getting some sun outside the...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers gives post-Ian utilities, debris management, city parks updates
Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion started the city’s Hurricane Ian update Monday night by explaining the city’s progress and the steps it will take moving forward. . Regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery, the city submitted the letters of request for commercial and private property debris removal and is waiting for a response before work can begin. The city also submitted its expedited category A project, debris removal, and its category B project, emergency protective measures, on Nov. 1.
Florida Weekly
Shrimpers, maritime industry find support following Hurricane Ian
Weeks have passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall, yet the images of destruction are still so vivid — barren slabs of concrete or splintered pilings where businesses and homes once stood, piles of household items stacked on the curb, crumpled cars tossed on their roofs by powerful storm surge.
WINKNEWS.com
2022 Lee County Tax bills getting mailed Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, more than 538,000 property tax bills will be mailed to home and business owners in Lee County. According to the Lee County Tax Collector, these bills reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2022, when Florida law required them to be assessed. They...
WINKNEWS.com
9-year-old boy treated by Bonita Fire Control & Rescue
Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue was called to treat a 9-year-old male. According to Bonita Fire, they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call at 9204 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bonita Springs to treat the young male. This is a developing situation, WINK News will update this story with more...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Reentry Passes for Businesses Reopening on Sanibel and Captiva
On Monday, Nov. 28, brick-and-mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva islands may obtain authorization for employees to access the islands by following six steps. Below are the six steps according to the City of Sanibel. The Sanibel or Captiva business (brick and mortar) must provide the City...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door. One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
businessobserverfl.com
SWFL Bank names Charlotte County area market president
Joe Cataldo has been named Englewood Market President for Englewood Bank & Trust, where he will oversee the Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Englewood branches. “Englewood is a people-focused, tight-knit community,” Englewood Bank & Trust CEO Jake Crews says in a press release. “Joe’s involvement in the community and history in banking gives me confidence that he will continue to grow the culture of banking we have been providing in Englewood for many years.”
WINKNEWS.com
New website launched by Lee County for Hurricane Ian Debris
Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to relay information effectively to residents. According to the Lee County government, the website will feature a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos, and other important information about Ian’s debris collection efforts. Visit the new Lee County Hurricane...
