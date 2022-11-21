Read full article on original website
Black Friday shock: Keychains with Nazi symbols were for sale at Riverhead store
On Saturday, News 12 Long Island's Andrew Ehinger went to the same store where he found some more keychains as well and informed the manager about the symbol of hate. The manager, Ebru Kislal, said she was unaware that they were in the store.
VIEWER VIDEO: Car crashes near Port Jefferson Station home
News 12 is told there were no serious injuries but neighbors say this is the second time a crash happened near the property.
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Police: North Branford man arrested for stalking teen online for 2nd time
Christopher Green, of North Branford, is facing charges of electronic stalking and harassment.
4 Suffolk police officers help deliver baby boy in Shirley
Four Suffolk County police officers helped deliver a healthy baby boy Saturday morning in Shirley. Suffolk police say the officers responded to a call around 10:13 a.m. to a woman giving birth at her home on Arpage Drive. Mother Rebecca Reyes told first responding officer Conor Diemer that she felt...
Sayville defeats Plainedge to win team's 7th Long Island championship
The Sayville Golden Flashes won the Long Island championship for the seventh time in the team's history in a 33-7 blowout against Plainedge.
'Not guilty' plea from Bay Shore HS alum accused of hiding camera in bathroom
A recent Bay Shore high school graduate accused of putting a camera inside a bathroom has pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful surveillance.
Police: Person grazed by bullet during armed robbery in Bridgeport
Officers say it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. They say someone tried to hold up a Chinese restaurant at Wade and Wood streets.
Police: Man charged for stalking, harassing teen girl
They say Christopher Green, of North Branford, faces three counts of electronic stalking and two counts of second-degree harassment.
NYPD releases video from fatal shooting of Bridgeport author
Myron Dukes was fatally shot while in the back of a Range Rover.
