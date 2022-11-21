Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
KUOW
Here comes sickness: Today So Far
After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season
SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
q13fox.com
Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KEPR
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington Missing Persons Alert System: Something to be Thankful For
OLYMPIA - So far in the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol has issued a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System. Of these 77 alerts YTD, there have been 70 successful recoveries, according to the latest update from the WSP.
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
KEPR
Wednesday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel day at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — The busiest travel days of the year are here. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, hundreds of thousands are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in western Washington this year. The number of people flying through Sea-Tac International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and...
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
'Tis the season to scam': Kent police warn of USPS scam preying on victims
KENT, Wash. — Tis the season to scam, according to the Kent Police Department. The department warned its residents of a "somewhat legit looking" scam text or email that has been reported. The scam starts with a notice from the United States Postal Services (USPS), saying they have a...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
KEPR
Troopers respond to dozens of collisions after evening of freezing rain
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers across the Tri-Cities region to be careful out on the roads. The slick conditions caused several crashes Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP said they responded to 63 collisions in the Tri-Cities Tuesday night starting at 4...
Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses
Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Officials gather on Hwy 99 to commemorate day of remembrance for road traffic victims
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle
Thanksgiving is a holiday centered on gratitude and food, but it can also be expensive and stressful to spend hours in the kitchen whipping up a feast for friends and family. Luckily for residents in the area, many local businesses are offering to do the heavy lifting. What better way...
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
q13fox.com
Medical examiner identifies 4 people killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people killed in a small plane crashlast week. All four people on board a Cessna 208B were killed when the plane went down in an agricultural field near Harvey Airfield on Nov. 18. According to the...
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
