ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Here comes sickness: Today So Far

After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season

SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KING COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington Missing Persons Alert System: Something to be Thankful For

OLYMPIA - So far in the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol has issued a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System. Of these 77 alerts YTD, there have been 70 successful recoveries, according to the latest update from the WSP.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Troopers respond to dozens of collisions after evening of freezing rain

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers across the Tri-Cities region to be careful out on the roads. The slick conditions caused several crashes Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP said they responded to 63 collisions in the Tri-Cities Tuesday night starting at 4...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thanksgiving dinner without the hassle

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered on gratitude and food, but it can also be expensive and stressful to spend hours in the kitchen whipping up a feast for friends and family. Luckily for residents in the area, many local businesses are offering to do the heavy lifting. What better way...
LYNNWOOD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy