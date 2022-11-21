SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious allergic reactions if this product is consumed.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO