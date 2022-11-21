Read full article on original website
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious allergic reactions if this product is consumed.
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that turned into an explosion caused fire crews to return to the scene twice on Friday, Nov. 25. According to a Facebook post from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to contain a structure fire at around 7:11 p.m.
