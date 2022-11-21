ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyWabashValley.com

Court revives wrongful death claim in Ohio Walmart shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf. Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was...
BEAVERCREEK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy