ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vancouver Business Journal

Business Spotlight: Washougal Coffee Company

In May 2016, Washougal Coffee Company opened its doors at 1700 Main St., Suite 130 in downtown Washougal. The shop was founded by Mackenzie Cuff and her parents, and in early 2020, Tim and Mackenzie Cuff became the sole owners. Tim has a separate career as an airline pilot, but occasionally works alongside Mackenzie and her small team of four employees.
WASHOUGAL, WA
thereflector.com

‘Tree of Life’ springs at Ridgefield High School

On a chilly November day, rods of steel arose from the ground at Ridgefield High School. When completed, the metal will resemble grass blowing in the wind, and if the sculpture’s designer has his desire fulfilled, it will bring life to the outdoors of the high school. On Nov....
RIDGEFIELD, WA
thereflector.com

Community Calendar, Nov. 23 edition

Wreath making workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Experts will guide two sessions of a wreath making workshop. All materials and refreshments will be provided. Gardening gloves are recommended. The event is sponsored by the Venersborg Historic Preservation Society. It will be held at the Venersborg Schoolhouse, 24309 NE 209th St., in Battle Ground. Registration is required. Call Kathie at 360-907-6893 or email dmalone@pacifier.com to sign up.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
VANCOUVER, WA
Vancouver Business Journal

Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases

During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s Top Doctors, Nurses & More

When doctors and nurses, or their loved ones, are sick, to whom do they turn? That’s the question we’ve asked for the past 19 years in our annual peer survey, across 80 specialties, covering doctors from addiction medicine to wound care. We also ask about nurse practitioners, chiropractors, naturopathic doctors, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined

The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA man accidentially shot while duck hunting

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, Wash – A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County was seriously injured during an accident while duck hunting on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says two friends were duck hunting in a small boat in Cathlamet at the Elochoman Slough. While retrieving ducks from the water, the shooter’s shotgun fell over from a propped-up...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Daily Journal of Commerce

Office space in Portland leased to US Army Corps of Engineers

Suites L and M of the Ambassador Business Center were recently leased to US Army Corps of Engineers/General Services Administration for $1.95 million. The space totals approximately 8,854 square feet, located at 7515 NE Ambassador Place in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy