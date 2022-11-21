Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Vancouver Business Journal
Business Spotlight: Washougal Coffee Company
In May 2016, Washougal Coffee Company opened its doors at 1700 Main St., Suite 130 in downtown Washougal. The shop was founded by Mackenzie Cuff and her parents, and in early 2020, Tim and Mackenzie Cuff became the sole owners. Tim has a separate career as an airline pilot, but occasionally works alongside Mackenzie and her small team of four employees.
thereflector.com
‘Tree of Life’ springs at Ridgefield High School
On a chilly November day, rods of steel arose from the ground at Ridgefield High School. When completed, the metal will resemble grass blowing in the wind, and if the sculpture’s designer has his desire fulfilled, it will bring life to the outdoors of the high school. On Nov....
thereflector.com
Community Calendar, Nov. 23 edition
Wreath making workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Experts will guide two sessions of a wreath making workshop. All materials and refreshments will be provided. Gardening gloves are recommended. The event is sponsored by the Venersborg Historic Preservation Society. It will be held at the Venersborg Schoolhouse, 24309 NE 209th St., in Battle Ground. Registration is required. Call Kathie at 360-907-6893 or email dmalone@pacifier.com to sign up.
KGW
Two Portland children’s hospitals go on crisis standards of care
Both OHSU’s Doernbecher and Legacy’s Randall are curtailing critical care services. They’re overwhelmed with child respiratory virus patients.
TMZ.com
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer
The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
thereflector.com
Fosterful and Legions Realty hosts coat and shoe drive for foster children
Fosterful and Legions Realty recently teamed up to host a winter coat and shoe drive to ensure foster children have warm clothing this winter. The drive will run until the second week of December. Donna Weaver, a realtor for Legions, started the drive to help those in need. “A few...
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
KATU.com
Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
Vancouver Business Journal
Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases
During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Top Doctors, Nurses & More
When doctors and nurses, or their loved ones, are sick, to whom do they turn? That’s the question we’ve asked for the past 19 years in our annual peer survey, across 80 specialties, covering doctors from addiction medicine to wound care. We also ask about nurse practitioners, chiropractors, naturopathic doctors, and more.
Old Carus Schoolhouse's future soon to be determined
The two-story schoolhouse was given to the Clackamas School District in 1885, and went vacant in 2005.The Canby School District has applied to Clackamas County to demolish the White Building, a 1926 historic schoolhouse located next to Carus Elementary School at the corner of Carus Road and Highway 213. The school district is in the process of selling the building for $1, with the understanding that the buyer will remove the building by March of 2023. The district intends to use the additional space to change traffic and parking patterns on the Carus Elementary site to improve traffic safety on...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
The hottest gifts of 2022 for everyone on your list
The holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear, but if you're still lost on what to buy, digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined Everyday Northwest to talk about some on the hottest gifts of 2022.
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
WA man accidentially shot while duck hunting
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, Wash – A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County was seriously injured during an accident while duck hunting on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says two friends were duck hunting in a small boat in Cathlamet at the Elochoman Slough. While retrieving ducks from the water, the shooter’s shotgun fell over from a propped-up...
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Office space in Portland leased to US Army Corps of Engineers
Suites L and M of the Ambassador Business Center were recently leased to US Army Corps of Engineers/General Services Administration for $1.95 million. The space totals approximately 8,854 square feet, located at 7515 NE Ambassador Place in Portland.
Comments / 0