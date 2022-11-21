Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Parties are incomplete without some lively music. But thanks to Black Friday, you don't need to spend too much on a room-filling speaker. JBL makes some of the best wireless speakers out there, and two of our favorite portable speakers from the company are available for their best prices ever. The JBL Flip 6 could be yours right now for just $90. And going for JBL's Charge 5 with a marathon battery will cost you $120, a $60 discount over its regular price.

6 HOURS AGO