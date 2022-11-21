ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Zacks.com

VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Zacks.com

Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
Benzinga

Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings

HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?

AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ValueWalk

Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue

Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Entrepreneur

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement

Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
CNET

HP to Cut up to 6,000 Jobs Amid PC Sales Drop

HP, once the world's largest PC maker, said it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs by the end of its fiscal 2025, making it the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of employees in response to increasing economic uncertainty. The word of the layoffs, which the company...
msn.com

S&P 500 Rises 0.6%; Deere Earnings Beat Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,221.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.06% to 11,292.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,027.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...
TheStreet

Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
Benzinga

Deere Clocks Strong Q4 Performance Despite Inflation, Signals Strong FY23 Profit

Deere & Company DE has reported Q4 FY 22 sales of $15.54 billion, beating the consensus of $13.39 billion. The company sold out of large tractors in Q3 due to parts shortages. Deere has benefited from equipment prices forced to record highs by those shortages and higher crop prices. Economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply disruptions have offset those benefits.
tipranks.com

‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.

