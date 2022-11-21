Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Montana Capitol Christmas tree harvested from Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s Capitol Christmas tree comes to Helena from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest this year. Gov. Greg Gianforte selected the tree in a Good Neighbor Authority timber sale area within the forest. The GNA allows states, counties and tribes to enter into agreements with the Forest...
Missing hiker in Olympic National Park not expected to survive, family says
SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead. Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31. Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search...
Missing Hiker in Olympic National Park Presumed Dead
A missing hiker who disappeared while hiking in the Olympic National Park is now presumed to be dead, officials note. This move comes as experts note that the hiker’s “survivability is not expected.”. The missing hiker, Laura Macke was reported missing on Wednesday, November 2. According to reports,...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
Grand Teton National Park Issues 475 Hunting Permits in Annual Elk Reduction Program
The annual Grand Teton National Park Elk Management Reduction Program opens on Saturday, November 5. This year, the National Park Service (NPS) has issued 475 hunting permits. Congress first authorized the elk reduction program in 1950 with legislation that expanded the boundaries of Grand Teton National Park. Each year, the NPS and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) partner to determine if a hunt is needed and, if so, how many hunting permits to issue. In recent years, the number of permits has ranged from 350 to 600.
Grizzlies could roam wildest reaches of Washington state again, but first a mountain of red tape
Threatened grizzly bears could roam again in the wildest reaches of Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday they have restarted the on-again, off-again process to reintroduce grizzlies to North Cascades National Park. “This is a first step toward bringing balance back...
cohaitungchi.com
RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon
Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest
What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Idaho
Much of Idaho is covered in lush green forests. In fact, 40% of the state is national forest. These forests provide natural recreational opportunities, as well as habitat for a variety of animals. Interspersed throughout the forests are wide open bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and clear streams that are amazing places for boating, swimming, and fishing. The fifth deepest lake in the US is in Idaho. You may or may not know that there is also a top-secret Naval Base in Idaho. Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Idaho!
An Owner’s Manual to Camping on National Public Lands
This land is your land—national forests, national parks, and other treasures that comprise the 640 million acres of federal land ownership in America. Camping on public lands is an American birthright. It’s inexpensive and often free. It’s your gateway to the wildest corners of the country as well as fun activities for even the youngest kids. If you have a tent or RV, a camp stove, a sleeping bag, and a cushy pillow, you’re ready to stake your claim to a little piece of public land. And at least for a night or two, act like you own it.
Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border
Thanks to objections by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council the United States Forest Service dropped its huge South Plateau logging project last year. Because the plan called for thousands of acres of clearcuts on the very border of Yellowstone National Park, it violated the existing forest plan’s restrictions on how […] The post Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Forest Service: Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan rejected for now, but new plan possible
The U.S. Forest Service has rejected an expansion proposal from Holland Lake Lodge due in part to inaccurate and inconsistent information in the plan, according to the Flathead National Forest. However, the Flathead National Forest will consider any updated proposal. On Nov. 21, Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele issued a letter to the lodge […] The post Forest Service: Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan rejected for now, but new plan possible appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Federal funds fuel Wyoming forest infrastructure projects
Federal officials have allocated millions of dollars to improve roads and trails across Wyoming’s national forests — which have been under increasing strain as user numbers grow. The U.S Forest Service early this fall announced $65 million in investments nationwide to help the agency improve “water quality, roads,...
Comments / 0