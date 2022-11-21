Read full article on original website
Andrew Lee Darby
Mansfield, Andrew Lee Darby, 66, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. Andrew was born March 5, 1956, in Sidon Mississippi, to the late James Darby and Martha Sutton. Andrew made Mansfield his home. Andrew loved barbecuing and spending time with his family.
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
Robert D. "Bob" McConkie
BELLVILLE: There is no greater foundation for a solid community than people who volunteer, people who strive to improve the area, and people who work for the greater good of all residents. Bob McConkie earned the respect of residents throughout the Clear Fork Valley for his countless hours of work to better the township. Bob McConkie was a pillar of the Bellville community.
Laura Mladineo
Laura Jean Mladineo, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 12, 1947 to the late Albert and Dorothy Mladineo. Laura was a resident at Diamond View Residential Care for 30 years and recently a...
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade
Janet Coffin (Day) Wade, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital. Janet was born May 23, 1937, in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to the late Stuart and Edith (Coffin) Day. She attended Nantucket Island High School and repaired pay phones for Deltronics. She enjoyed feeding the squirrels and watching her birds. Janet especially loved her family.
Clyde W. Hall
Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living. Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
David J. Barnett
David J. Barnett, age 62 recently of Mansfield and formerly of Arizona, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after injuries sustained during an automobile accident near his home. Read his full announcement online: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David-J-Barnett?obId=26407964#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of David Barnett as a living...
Michael L. Blaising
Michael Lee Blaising ,80 of Crestline, passed away from Alzheimer disease on November 18,2022 at home surrounded by his family. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Blaising as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022. Pam was born January 10, 1954, in Mansfield, to Charles H. and Phyllis M. (Damron) Schoonover. She married the love of her life, Bill Hicks on December 15, 1973, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Together they were faithful members of Mansfield Church of God. Pam was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved and served the Lord with all her heart, and she showed Christ’s love to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was known for her excellent cooking skills, especially her peanut butter fudge. She also enjoyed watching and ordering from QVC.
Love of the Game: Lexington's Schaub still going strong
LEXINGTON — Ron Schaub has a little more free time on his hands these days, but Lexington’s longtime tennis coach hasn’t slowed down all that much. Schaub quietly stepped away as Lexington’s girls tennis coach before the start of the 2022-23 school year, vacating a position he had held since 1994. He will continue as the boys coach in the spring.
Christmas Open House coming Nov. 25-26 at Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm
SHELBY -- Thornapple Hill Alpaca Farm, 2248 Rock Road between Ontario and Shelby, will have its annual Christmas Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "We have a farm store boutique on our property where you may purchase our products," said Julie Myers, founder...
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Fisher wins Spirit of Philanthropy Award
GALION -- Every year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County accepts nominations for their Spirit of Philanthropy award, which is given to a person or entity who gives back to our community – either with monetary gifts and/or their time and service. This year, they are awarding the Spirit...
Ohio Mr. Football: West Holmes quarterback among 7 statewide finalists
COLUMBUS -- The senior quarterback who led West Holmes to a perfect regular season and the Ohio Cardinal Conference title is a finalist for the 2022 Ohio Mr. Football Award, according to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA announced seven finalists for the award on Wednesday. The winner will...
Plymouth hosts Christmas in the Village Dec. 1-3
PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love. The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all...
MOESC hosts student leadership conference
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
RICI staff distributes free turkeys in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – Staff from Richland Correctional Institution (RiCI) spent time last week distributing free turkeys donated by the Employee Activity Committee (EAC) to local Mansfield organizations. The EAC Committee organizes various appreciation events for the staff in the institution.
Pioneer treats students to Thanksgiving dinner
SHELBY -- The Tuesday before Thanksgiving break proved to be delightful for all the Pioneer students. The students were treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings of a delicious Thanksgiving Dinner. The faculty served dessert which was either pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream or brownies.
Christmas pajamas encourages during Muppet Christmas Carol Dec. 18 at The Ren
MANSFIELD -- Christmas at the Ren continues to "Bless us all!" with the return of the beloved film "The Muppet Christmas Carol" on the big screen. The afternoon of Christmas magic begins behind the Renaissance Theatre with an opportunity to post Letters to Santa and meet live reindeer!
Mansfield Byrider owners win Presidents Award; Franchise of the Year nomination
AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention. McPhie and Barrett were also...
