wwnytv.com
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
wwnytv.com
WARM distributes winter essentials to those in need
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Area Rescue Mission helped distribute winter essentials to those in need Saturday. Organization board members and volunteers helped give out things like jackets, mittens and hats to those who are homeless and also others who may be in need at the old fire hall on Arsenal Street.
wnynewsnow.com
Hochul Urges DFS to Expedite Insurance Claims Stemming from Snowstorm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – In response to the massive snowstorm that took place in the Buffalo area, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the department of financial services to help expedite insurance claims. The governor’s office says this will increase the number of insurance adjusters available to process claims and help...
northcountrynow.com
Canton Neighorhood receives $1,000 donation
SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of the Canton Neighborhood Center. The funds will assist the food pantry in providing nutritious food to local families in need this holiday season. The Canton Neighborhood Center operates its food pantry on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with help from dedicated volunteers and supporters like SeaComm. From the left are SeaComm Canton Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Montgomery and Canton Neighborhood Center Director Mia Benjamin. Photo Submitted by SeaComm.
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
wwnytv.com
Small Business Saturday encourages many to shop locally
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend played host to Small Business Saturday, and North Country non-profit Watertown First is encouraging shoppers to search locally. They held their annual Shop Local Saturday event with over 40 businesses showcasing their wares at the Paddock Arcade and Franklin Building. Santa and the...
wwnytv.com
Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Katherine Ulmen Pike, the Ulmen/ Pike family matriarch, passed peacefully at the age of 92 blessed years while a resident of Samaritan Summit Village. Mom and Gramma, as she was known to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, lived a full life in total support of all, spiritually, emotionally, and financially.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
wwnytv.com
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
wwnytv.com
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
wwnytv.com
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday. The efforts to coordinate the dinner came together after several people had been posting on Facebook about what more they could do for the individuals staying in the shelter on Main Avenue.
wwnytv.com
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
wwnytv.com
Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
wwnytv.com
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
wwnytv.com
Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Dexter D. Worden, 84, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Dexter D. Worden, 84, of 24006 Pennock Road, Great Bend, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Dexter was born June 15,1938 in West Carthage, the son of the late Stanley E. and Grace E. (McCartha) Worden. He attended school in West Carthage He married the former Sandra E. Thomas on February 15, 1964. For many years he worked for the Carthage Central School District in the maintenance department, specializing in the grounds and fields. He retired in 2000. He then was employed by the Town of Champion where he worked at the transfer station for many years.
wwnytv.com
David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David M. “Randy” Kilbourn, 74, of Carthage, passed away at University Hospital in Syracuse on November 24, 2022, after a difficult brief illness. Born October 31, 1948, in Carthage to the late Charles and Freida (Burr) Kilbourn, he was a 1968 graduate of...
wwnytv.com
A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
wwnytv.com
Feeding the need: Food pantries see uptick in demand
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, some local food pantries were seeing an increase in traffic and an increase in the cost to keep shelves stocked. Pickup orders were rolling out at the Alexandria Bay community food pantry. Pantry volunteers say they’re starting to see pre-pandemic traffic...
