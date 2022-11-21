ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Comments / 0

 

streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
KGW

King tides bound for the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — This weekend is going to provide a lot of excitement for beach lovers as king tides hit the Oregon coast. These are the strongest tides of the year, and they can produce very dangerous waves that should only be observed with caution. The tides looked...
CANNON BEACH, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA man accidentially shot while duck hunting

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, Wash – A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County was seriously injured during an accident while duck hunting on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says two friends were duck hunting in a small boat in Cathlamet at the Elochoman Slough. While retrieving ducks from the water, the shooter’s shotgun fell over from a propped-up...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Vancouver Business Journal

Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases

During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
VANCOUVER, WA
focushillsboro.com

A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Volunteers needed for Walk and Knock as food drive approaches

As the nation’s largest local one-day food drive returns back to its original format of porch pickups this year, Walk and Knock is on the hunt for volunteers. The event, which is always held on the first Saturday of December, has featured a “drive and drop” format for the last two years. This year, between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, volunteers will once again collect donations from people’s front porches.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

