Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
King tides bound for the Oregon coast this Thanksgiving
CANNON BEACH, Ore. — This weekend is going to provide a lot of excitement for beach lovers as king tides hit the Oregon coast. These are the strongest tides of the year, and they can produce very dangerous waves that should only be observed with caution. The tides looked...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
WA man accidentially shot while duck hunting
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, Wash – A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County was seriously injured during an accident while duck hunting on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says two friends were duck hunting in a small boat in Cathlamet at the Elochoman Slough. While retrieving ducks from the water, the shooter’s shotgun fell over from a propped-up...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
Vancouver Business Journal
Vancouver business owners, leaders concerned with upcoming tax increases
During the Nov. 21 Vancouver City Council meeting, numerous business leaders and business owners spoke out regarding concerns with an update to Vancouver’s business license fee and surcharge that was proposed in the city’s $1.7 billion 2023-2024 biennial budget. According to a news release from city of Vancouver,...
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
KXL
Clackamas County And West Linn PD Seek Tips And Suspect In Multiple Thefts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and West Linn Police are asking for the public’s help to capture a suspect involved in multiple thefts. Sarah Rebecca Salo — 44, of Portland — is the suspect in thefts at:. West Linn High School...
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
Channel 6000
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
thereflector.com
Volunteers needed for Walk and Knock as food drive approaches
As the nation’s largest local one-day food drive returns back to its original format of porch pickups this year, Walk and Knock is on the hunt for volunteers. The event, which is always held on the first Saturday of December, has featured a “drive and drop” format for the last two years. This year, between 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, volunteers will once again collect donations from people’s front porches.
Gunfire erupts, 1 dead in Southeast Portland
Shortly before 8 p.m., shots rang out in the 4200 block of SE 37th Avenue. When officers arrived they found one person gravely wounded. Despite emergency effort, the person died at the scene, officials said.
Comments / 0