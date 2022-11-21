ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Castle Hills

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake

The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Vehicle emission inspections likely for Bexar County under new EPA air quality rules

Bexar County’s air quality has officially been downgraded, triggering stricter federal regulations in an effort to bring the region’s air quality into federal compliance. In a long-expected move this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved Bexar County from “marginal” to “moderate” ozone nonattainment after the region failed to significantly improve its air quality over the previous three years.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio

On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

How Haven for Hope helped me get to know my city

Although I was born and raised in San Antonio and have lived here for the past 48 years, it wasn’t until the last year that I really got to know my city. I’ve known the rich history and culture and the big, small-town feel all my life, but I didn’t know the depth and breadth of the need of my fellow San Antonians on any given day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Pearl neighborhood to expand north with more apartments at industrial site along the River Walk

The people behind Silver Ventures and the Pearl plan to build more apartments and restaurants at the former brewery site along the San Antonio River. Those plans were revealed at a recent meeting of the City’s Zoning Commission when Oxbow, the development arm of Silver Ventures, which is also the Pearl’s parent company, requested rezoning for three lots totaling 2 acres at 102 E. Josephine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Timberwood Park

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy