What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home Down
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their Country
5 Great Pizza Places in Texas
This entrepreneur is giving away millions
Defying the odds, Golden Star Cafe marks 90 years on the West Side serving Chinese-American cuisine
Times are hard in the restaurant business these days. For one of San Antonio’s oldest eateries, it’s the stories of bravery, hard work and tenacity, told and retold, that keep it going. Family bonds, and the fish with gravy, keep it thriving. Golden Star Cafe, a Westside institution...
San Antonio Report
Carriage horse companies want to loosen temperature, air quality restrictions
On the heels of a brutally hot summer in San Antonio, a board that oversees the city’s ground transportation providers is proposing changing some of the rules limiting when horse-drawn carriages can operate downtown. In September, the Transportation Advisory Board agreed to get rid of a rule that says...
UTSA will expand across San Pedro Creek downtown with new $124M building
The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Thursday OK’d plans for the next phase of UTSA’s downtown expansion, a $124 million building dedicated to interdisciplinary and collaborative programs in business, engineering and sciences. The building, to be known as San Pedro II, will be 180,000 square...
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas sends tremors as far as San Antonio, Dallas
Some parts of San Antonio felt tremors from a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Wednesday afternoon that originated near the West Texas community of Mentone. San Antonio College evacuated several campus buildings and even canceled classes after the shaking “out of an abundance of caution.”. The U.S. Geological Survey’s website, which...
San Antonio airport boosts parking options to match rise in air travel
San Antonio International Airport officials have added parking and expanded shuttle service to accommodate an expected increase in travelers over the holiday season. In recent months, short-term parking garages have been filled to capacity, said Thomas Bartlett, deputy aviation director. “I think some of the habits of a traveler changed...
Where I Live: Castle Hills
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns to in-person celebration
On Nov. 2, thousands of San Antonians rushed to access an online link that would allow them to volunteer for the first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019. Within four hours, all 4,000 volunteer spots were filled. After a two-year hiatus, the so-called “Feast of the Heart” is back...
Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake
The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 6-12
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
Report: Perry charged with DWI in connection with hit-and-run
San Antonio police have filed a DWI charge against City Councilman Clayton Perry in connection with a hit-and-run accident in early November, according to a media report Wednesday. Television station KSAT-12 reported that the San Antonio Police Department filed the charge against the District 10 councilman to the District Attorney’s...
Amid tumultuous times, the firearms industry is booming — with San Antonio at the epicenter
April Graupner was at her New Braunfels home with her kids one night when a stranger wandered onto her property. As a single mom, Graupner was understandably freaked out. Thankfully, the stranger left without incident, but the experience convinced Graupner she needed some kind of protection for her and her family.
San Antonio Chamber President Richard Perez steps down
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez announced on Thursday plans to leave the organization after 15 years. Perez sent a farewell email saying he plans to finish out the year in his role, then consult for the organization in 2023 while it looks for a new leader.
Vehicle emission inspections likely for Bexar County under new EPA air quality rules
Bexar County’s air quality has officially been downgraded, triggering stricter federal regulations in an effort to bring the region’s air quality into federal compliance. In a long-expected move this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency moved Bexar County from “marginal” to “moderate” ozone nonattainment after the region failed to significantly improve its air quality over the previous three years.
REZ’Rvation Only food truck brings popular Navajo cuisine to San Antonio
Each year, the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival at the Briscoe Western Art Museum celebrates Native American heritage through art, artisan crafts, music and dance, craft workshops, presentations and food. This year, the festival welcomes a new food truck, REZ’Rvation Only, featuring “Diné comfort food” inspired by the combined Navajo and...
Now is the perfect time to rediscover San Antonio
On the morning of my final interview before joining Visit San Antonio, I took a walk on the River Walk. It was April 2021, and I remember stopping to clear my thoughts on one of the beautiful bridges. I took a picture of the quiet River Walk early that morning and still look at that photo when I need to be inspired.
Plans for long-delayed River Walk hotel another step closer to securing a final OK
A new boutique hotel could soon go up on a sliver of property along the San Antonio River Walk now that a developer’s long-delayed plans were partially approved by a city panel on Wednesday. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the green light to California real estate developer...
How Haven for Hope helped me get to know my city
Although I was born and raised in San Antonio and have lived here for the past 48 years, it wasn’t until the last year that I really got to know my city. I’ve known the rich history and culture and the big, small-town feel all my life, but I didn’t know the depth and breadth of the need of my fellow San Antonians on any given day.
Turning focus from East Side, developer doubles down in Tobin Hill
The number of residential units in a downtown neighborhood could double in the coming years if the plans of a California real estate investment company and developer get approval to proceed. Harris Bay, the developer behind the Essex Modern City project that never materialized on the East Side, is looking...
Pearl neighborhood to expand north with more apartments at industrial site along the River Walk
The people behind Silver Ventures and the Pearl plan to build more apartments and restaurants at the former brewery site along the San Antonio River. Those plans were revealed at a recent meeting of the City’s Zoning Commission when Oxbow, the development arm of Silver Ventures, which is also the Pearl’s parent company, requested rezoning for three lots totaling 2 acres at 102 E. Josephine.
Where I Live: Timberwood Park
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
