Ocala, FL

Richard Pratt
2d ago

need something in Ocala besides movies and mud bogging for kids and teens and the little part of Easy Street like they need a water park for the kids during the or during the summer months

Terra Baldwin
2d ago

this article is ridiculous. there are not many jobs here and especially not many that average Joe's can have to afford a small apartment now. the interest rates are not to be applauded. are you nuts? locals can't even afford it here. I was born and raised here and currently reside. I don't recognize this town, back roads are jammed pack now and the push to only build up on 200 side screws the rest of residents. not everyone wants to deal with the traffic and overcrowding from the shores, 40 north and south ocala. man, basic economics tells you outright that jacking up rent, homes cost because of demand from the outside only hurts locals/current residents.

Irishmen Jenkins
2d ago

wonderful what state road 🛣️🛣️ really needs is more car washes and more fast food places and add two or three gas stations

villages-news.com

Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road

An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with beer arrested on DUI charge after running off road in construction zone

A driver with beer in her vehicle was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running off the road in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Carol Sharia Wright, 62, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an officer found that she had driven through a construction barrier and onto another barrier, according to an arrest report. Half of her vehicle was sticking out into the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala to offer free parking throughout downtown area during holiday season

The City of Ocala will provide free parking in all metered spaces in downtown Ocala beginning on Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023, in an effort to encourage residents to support local businesses during the holidays. The parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Morning Sky Over Silver Springs Shores In Ocala

The morning sky gave an eye-catching display of beautiful sailing clouds serenading a sleepy sunrise in Silver Spring Shores in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Marasco for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Vehicle covered in flames in Ocala

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a Kia Soul on fire at the 1200 block of Southwest 44th Avenue around 12:35pm. When crews arrived, the vehicle was covered in the flames. OFR says the all occupants were out of the vehicle and no one was hurt. According to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ft. McCoy man dies in overnight crash in Marion County

Marion County — A 32-year-old man from Fort McCoy died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol trooper said. The crash happened on County Road 315, south of NE 135th Street, at 3:50 AM, FHP said. FHP says the driver was going too fast for a curve, crossed over...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Fort McCoy man dead after crash in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was driving north on County Road 315. South of Northeast 135th Street at about 4 a.m. Troopers say the man was speeding when...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CCSO participating in ‘Get Stuffed Not Cuffed’ enforcement operation

Beginning today, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) DUI enforcement initiative. The operation will run through Monday. During this time of year, celebrations with families occur, food is plentiful, and the occasional intoxicating beverage is consumed. Regretfully, people...
villages-news.com

Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after getting impatient at red light

A Summerfield man was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after getting impatient at a red light. Daniel Tyler Barber, 25, was driving a black Chevrolet pickup Monday night when he drove through a red light at Sunset Harbor Road and U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on SW 44th Avenue

Ocala firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of SW 44th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of a vehicle fire. On Tuesday, shortly after 12:35 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 3 and Rescue 2 arrived on scene and observed a Kia Soul that was engulfed in flames. According to OFR, the Kia Soul’s occupants had exited the vehicle and were standing a safe distance away.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man from Colombia arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Colombia was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel without a driver’s license. Delwin Wadid Machado-Gutierrez, 32, who lives at Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at 8:02 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was stopped by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who had discovered that the vehicle’s registered owner does not have a license.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car

A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

