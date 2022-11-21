need something in Ocala besides movies and mud bogging for kids and teens and the little part of Easy Street like they need a water park for the kids during the or during the summer months
this article is ridiculous. there are not many jobs here and especially not many that average Joe's can have to afford a small apartment now. the interest rates are not to be applauded. are you nuts? locals can't even afford it here. I was born and raised here and currently reside. I don't recognize this town, back roads are jammed pack now and the push to only build up on 200 side screws the rest of residents. not everyone wants to deal with the traffic and overcrowding from the shores, 40 north and south ocala. man, basic economics tells you outright that jacking up rent, homes cost because of demand from the outside only hurts locals/current residents.
wonderful what state road 🛣️🛣️ really needs is more car washes and more fast food places and add two or three gas stations
Comments / 13