A driver with beer in her vehicle was arrested on a drunk driving charge after running off the road in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Carol Sharia Wright, 62, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 7 p.m. Sunday when an officer found that she had driven through a construction barrier and onto another barrier, according to an arrest report. Half of her vehicle was sticking out into the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO