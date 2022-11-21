Read full article on original website
FIFA World Cup: The U.S. and Wales tie 1-1 in a crucial opening match
England looked every bit the Group B favorite in its 6-2 win over Iran, and the U.S. tie with Wales complicates its hopes of emerging from the World Cup group stage.
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Wales must improve to beat Iran: five reasons to believe they can | Ben Fisher
A point from their opening game was a good result, but only if Rob Page’s side can follow it up with victory over Iran on Friday
Yardbarker
(Video) Wales fans denied entry to World Cup fixture for controversial headwear
Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear. The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World...
Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
Wales v Australia: Head coach Wayne Pivac accepts 'a lot at stake' against Wallabies
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he knows the importance of the final autumn international against Australia with...
Wales reload with Jones, Faletau, Anscombe for Wallabies
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales reloaded with experience after the humbling loss to Georgia by recalling Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Anscombe to face Australia on Saturday in Cardiff. Wing Rio Dyer, who made a try-scoring debut against New Zealand this month, was picked ahead...
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales' Kieffer Moore aims to cap rise with start against Iran
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales striker Kieffer Moore is hoping to earn a first...
Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash
England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.
Where To Watch Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Brazil and Serbia face off in the final game of the day in the FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Heres where you can watch the game.
BBC
World Cup: Wales fans sing for their team's success
Wales' credentials as the land of song were burnished as the nation's return to the World Cup was serenaded by passionate singing from the fans. Their choruses could be heard from pubs, fan zones and at pitch side in Qatar for Wales' first World Cup match since 1958. Teary-eyed supporters...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Belgium's Jan Vertonghen fears players are 'controlled'
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says he feels "uncomfortable" and "afraid" to be talking about issues outside football at the World Cup in Qatar because he fears players will be punished for speaking about racism or discrimination. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand...
US World Cup return vs Wales viewed by 11.7 million
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, up 5% from the Americans’ 2-1 win over Ghana to start the 2014 tournament. The game Monday, which kicked off...
Wales vs Iran: The story of only previous meeting of World Cup opponents
The eyes of the world will be on Wales and Iran in Doha on Friday.But the only previous time the two countries met, no-one in Wales was watching and captain Terry Yorath and his team-mates were left wondering what on earth they had stepped into.The date was April 18, 1978, the venue Tehran’s Aryamehr Stadium.American singer Frank Sinatra had performed there a couple of years earlier, but there is no evidence the ruling royal family kept Sinatra waiting as they would the Wales football team.“We couldn’t start the match until the Shah’s son arrived – he was two hours late,”...
Who are the BBC commentators for Belgium v Canada at World Cup 2022?
Steve Wilson and Jermaine Jenas are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for Belgium v Canada
Morocco v Croatia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F
All the key details as Liverpool target Luka Sucic and Croatia take on Morocco in Group F in Qatar on Wednesday.
