The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Yardbarker

(Video) Wales fans denied entry to World Cup fixture for controversial headwear

Wales fans were denied entry to their World Cup fixture against the USA for sporting some controversial headwear. The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised. England made a u-turn on their decision to wear a OneLove armband just hours before their opening fixture with FIFA set to punish the side if they did so.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales' Kieffer Moore aims to cap rise with start against Iran

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales striker Kieffer Moore is hoping to earn a first...
The Independent

Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash

England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.
BBC

World Cup: Wales fans sing for their team's success

Wales' credentials as the land of song were burnished as the nation's return to the World Cup was serenaded by passionate singing from the fans. Their choruses could be heard from pubs, fan zones and at pitch side in Qatar for Wales' first World Cup match since 1958. Teary-eyed supporters...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Belgium's Jan Vertonghen fears players are 'controlled'

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says he feels "uncomfortable" and "afraid" to be talking about issues outside football at the World Cup in Qatar because he fears players will be punished for speaking about racism or discrimination. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran: The story of only previous meeting of World Cup opponents

The eyes of the world will be on Wales and Iran in Doha on Friday.But the only previous time the two countries met, no-one in Wales was watching and captain Terry Yorath and his team-mates were left wondering what on earth they had stepped into.The date was April 18, 1978, the venue Tehran’s Aryamehr Stadium.American singer Frank Sinatra had performed there a couple of years earlier, but there is no evidence the ruling royal family kept Sinatra waiting as they would the Wales football team.“We couldn’t start the match until the Shah’s son arrived – he was two hours late,”...

