KOCO
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
fox4kc.com
4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens, police say
LACEY, Okla. — Four people killed at an Oklahoma marijuana farm over the weekend were “executed,” state police said Tuesday. Investigators also said the dead were Chinese citizens. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said three men and one woman were slain on the 10-acre farm west...
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
Two sought in connection with Illinois murder investigation arrested in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two people, including a teenager, in Oklahoma City in connection with an Illinois homicide investigation. Authorities said the Rock Island (Illinois) Police Department told the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service that two people wanted in connection with a homicide were in OKC.
OSBI Releases New Information On Quadruple-Homicide At Kingfisher County Grow Farm
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for answers as to what led up to a quadruple-homicide Sunday night in Lacey. The initial 911 call came into the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office for a hostage situation. Deputies found four people dead. A fifth person was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Man accused of causing head-on crash that killed OKC police officer is dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of causing a head-on crash that killed an Oklahoma City police officer is dead. The man was out on bond when he died. Right now, we have no official word on what caused his death. Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. was arrested earlier this...
OSBI investigates what led up to four people shot, killed outside of Hennessey
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led up to four people being shot and killed outside of Hennessey Sunday night. The quadruple homicide happened at a marijuana farm just north of Lacey. It was originally called in as a hostage situation.
Edmond police officer hit by suspected drunk driver finally returns home
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond police officer hit by a suspected drunk driver has finally returned home. In September, Sgt. Joe Wells was on his police motorcycle when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver during a chase. His fellow officers, surrounding agencies and the fire department surprised Wells by escorting him from the rehab center to his house.
Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
Oklahoma City police receive holiday boost in efforts to help crime victims
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police received a holiday boost in their efforts to help crime victims. A local church is behind the donation. Fifteen Thanksgiving baskets have already been delivered to the victims and their families but the Oklahoma City Police Victims Services Unit said Oklahomans can bring donations for the winter months to the police to help those families.
actionnews5.com
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership
A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras. “Unfortunately,...
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
1600kush.com
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
Police investigating after deadly hit and run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City. Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a scene near Meridian Avenue and Reno Avenue where a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police said a black truck hit the cyclist and then left...
Four dead following reported Oklahoma hostage situation
Four people were found dead and a fifth wounded when officers responded to a reported hostage situation in Kingfisher County. KFOR's Katelyn Ogle reports.Nov. 21, 2022.
Officials battle commercial fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are battling a commercial fire in Oklahoma City. At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a fire on Southwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
