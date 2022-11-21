ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

KOCO

Suspect in quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County in custody

A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they can confirm the suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody. The Miami Beach, Florida Police Department arrested the suspect...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two sought in connection with Illinois murder investigation arrested in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested two people, including a teenager, in Oklahoma City in connection with an Illinois homicide investigation. Authorities said the Rock Island (Illinois) Police Department told the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service that two people wanted in connection with a homicide were in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police officer hit by suspected drunk driver finally returns home

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond police officer hit by a suspected drunk driver has finally returned home. In September, Sgt. Joe Wells was on his police motorcycle when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver during a chase. His fellow officers, surrounding agencies and the fire department surprised Wells by escorting him from the rehab center to his house.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police receive holiday boost in efforts to help crime victims

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police received a holiday boost in their efforts to help crime victims. A local church is behind the donation. Fifteen Thanksgiving baskets have already been delivered to the victims and their families but the Oklahoma City Police Victims Services Unit said Oklahomans can bring donations for the winter months to the police to help those families.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
actionnews5.com

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

(AP) - The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and...
HENNESSEY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Officials battle commercial fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are battling a commercial fire in Oklahoma City. At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a fire on Southwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

