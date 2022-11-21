Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
Maryland health department data shows RSV hospitalizations statewide
The Maryland Health Department launched an online tracking tool so residents can stay informed about how severely Respiratory Syncytial Virus is hitting state hospitals. The graph compares hospitalization rates of years past and of previous weeks in 2022. There are 129 people hospitalized with the disease statewide. RSV is impacting...
WUSA
Serious rise in flu cases in Virginia hospitals
Health officials in Virginia are sounding the alarm. They're seeing a serious rise in flu cases at area hospitals.
The most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in the DMV
With Thanksgiving feasts less than a day away, many of us are already fantasizing about our favorite side dishes.
Flu season is hitting earlier and harder: 'We are concerned'
The VDH reported the number of emergency department and urgent care clinic visits involving patients diagnosed with RSV has quadrupled since early September and "remains significantly elevated."
Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said. The gunman was dead...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, Sheetz was prevented from offering their $1.99 deal in Maryland because of a state law
A Sheetz spokesperson told us "Maryland law prohibits selling fuel below cost. As a result, Sheetz discounted the sale of Unleaded 88 as low as possible."
NBC 29 News
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
Record high: Fentanyl blamed for majority of overdose deaths in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2022. Fentanyl contributed to a staggering 76% of overdose deaths in 2021 in Virginia. And in 2022, the Opioid Crisis still has a firm grasp on the Commonwealth and the Hampton Roads region. Drug overdoses...
America’s first Thanksgiving overshadowed by what happened in Virginia soon thereafter
TWO YEARS AGO we marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four...
virginiapublicradio.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Mallory Noe-Payne has details.
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
WTOP
Unemployment rates move higher in Maryland, Virginia
Unemployment rates in October were higher than in September in 24 states, including Maryland and Virginia. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland’s October jobless rate was 4.5%, a jump from 4% in September, but still lower than the 5.7% unemployment rate in October 2021. Virginia’s unemployment rate rose...
fox5dc.com
Virginia laws to protect pedestrians from distracted drivers aren't being used, officials say
Virginia pedestrian safety laws not being enforced. An average of 2.7 people are killed in traffic crashes every day in Virginia. Pedestrian and bicycle accidents are on the rise, and lawmakers have made it easier to go after distracted driving, but the laws are not getting used. In 2020, Virginia...
Virginia AG asks solar lending companies to suspend payments for Pink Energy customers
On Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares asked several loan companies to suspend loan payments and accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of solar panels from the company Pink Energy.
cardinalnews.org
A new push to overturn Virginia’s uranium mining moratorium may be on the horizon
Want more news from Southwest and Southside Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather newsletter now, too. The largest uranium deposit in the United States is in Pittsylvania County at a 3,000-acre site called Coles Hill. The uranium was found in 1979, but...
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
Central Virginia winter weather projections with John Bernier
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is time now for my 39th annual Winter Outlook for Central Virginia. Secretly stashed away for days — had to remember where I hid it from everyone — it is time to reveal how I predict the winter will evolve for us. We will stay away from the huge technical […]
North Carolina News Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash
A North Carolina news station has lost two team members in a helicopter crash. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a Nov. 22 helicopter crash near Interstate 77, their news station confirmed. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss," WBTV shared in a Nov. 22...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 15