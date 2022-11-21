Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
selmasun.com
Sewell presents checks to West Central Alabama AHEC in Demopolis
During her Congress in Your Community tour that included Marengo and Choctaw counties, Rep. Terri Sewell presented two checks to the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center (AHEC) in Demopolis. A check of $30,000 was given to the center to purchase new equipment, as well as to recruit and...
WSFA
Central Elementary School special education teacher uses personal experience to inspire others
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) – Jacqulin Allen is a mother of four and the daughter of a long-time educator. She said her many life experiences are what led her to education, specifically special education. “I have a baby at home who was diagnosed with autism. So, special education is...
lowndessignal.com
ALSDE school report card truer proficiency portrait than “failing school” list, officials say
Three area schools — Central Elementary School and Central High School in Lowndes County and Butler County’s Greenville High School — fell among the 79 Alabama schools ranked as the lowest performing 6% on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 (AAA) list for school year 2021-2022. School...
Selma, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Selma. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
selmasun.com
Perry County Commissioner in talks for solar power farm
Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. is in talks to potentially bring a solar farm industry to the county, said a post on his Facebook page. Turner said that if such an industry comes to Perry County it will be the first new industry since CT South moved out. "Solar...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma
A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families. About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park. Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to...
Slavery's ghost haunts cotton gin factory's transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back...
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Meals Delivered to Dallas Co. Families
The Selma and Dallas County community comes together — to make sure dozens of needy families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. It’s the 5th year the community has marked the Thanksgiving holiday — with a food drive — and giveaway.
selmasun.com
Morgan Academy basketball season underway
Basketball 2022 is underway at Morgan Academy. Currently, the junior varsity girls are 2-0, the junior varsity boys are 0-2, the varsity girls are 3-1 and the varsity boys are 1-0. According to Morgan Academy head basketball coach Lebo Jones, on Monday Nov. 14 Morgan Academy played Macon East Academy...
wvtm13.com
Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'
Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
WSFA
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
List: 6 Local and Chain Restaurants That Will Open and Serve Dinner on Thanksgiving Day
Several local and chain restaurants will open on Thanksgiving to serve those who may not travel or cook big for Thanksgiving. Students from far away may find themselves looking for a great meal to remind them of home. The rise in grocery costs may have people reconsider making meals to save money.
Comments / 0