Marion, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
NORTHPORT, AL
selmasun.com

Sewell presents checks to West Central Alabama AHEC in Demopolis

During her Congress in Your Community tour that included Marengo and Choctaw counties, Rep. Terri Sewell presented two checks to the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center (AHEC) in Demopolis. A check of $30,000 was given to the center to purchase new equipment, as well as to recruit and...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County Commissioner in talks for solar power farm

Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. is in talks to potentially bring a solar farm industry to the county, said a post on his Facebook page. Turner said that if such an industry comes to Perry County it will be the first new industry since CT South moved out. "Solar...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB to offer free vision services during its 'Gift of Sight' event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — University of Alabama at Birmingham Community Eye Care, the clinical outreach arm of the School of Optometry, announced Monday it will hold its ninth annual Gift of Sight event from November 28 to December 2 at the Jefferson County Western Health Center. The health center...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma

A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families. About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park. Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to...
SELMA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Getting acquainted with Lowndes County

Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Meals Delivered to Dallas Co. Families

The Selma and Dallas County community comes together — to make sure dozens of needy families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. It’s the 5th year the community has marked the Thanksgiving holiday — with a food drive — and giveaway.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Morgan Academy basketball season underway

Basketball 2022 is underway at Morgan Academy. Currently, the junior varsity girls are 2-0, the junior varsity boys are 0-2, the varsity girls are 3-1 and the varsity boys are 1-0. According to Morgan Academy head basketball coach Lebo Jones, on Monday Nov. 14 Morgan Academy played Macon East Academy...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'

Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Local mother with rare disease searching for new kidney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local mother with a rare disease is fighting to find a new kidney, but this isn’t her first time racing against the clock to find a donor for the life-saving organ. Velinda Carey is searching for her second kidney after her body rejected the one from her first transplant, 10 […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

