New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
worcestermag.com
Hometown Heroes: Roberto Diaz strives to provide youth with a safe space
At 14, Roberto Diaz first found a safe space at the local YMCA. As a peer leader, he spoke to people of his age from communities with high rates of HIV/AIDS about safe sex practices. There, he escaped the Worcester neighborhoods in which he was losing friends to drug addiction,...
worcestermag.com
Hometown Heroes: Addison Turner steps up to aid those in need
To be a leader, according to Addison Turner, 31, is not to be exceptional in a singular way but to be ready to step up when something isn’t right, and to be ready to organize people through true intentions and actions. “We get in the mindset … these leaders...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: It's high time for 'Weed Game Show'
Producers of "The Price is Right" better take note, as there’s a game show in town that is growing in popularity and looking to capture one of that show’s prime demographics: Stoners. Billed as “the only game show where the contestants are higher than the points,” "The Weed...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
worcestermag.com
Hometown Heroes: Manny Alvarado passes the mic to community at 'What's Up Worcester'
When Manny Alvarado got the call from "What’s Up Worcester" founder Jerry Filmore asking him to take over the website’s "Sit Down" video interview series, he had some reservations. “I was a radio producer who did 13 shows. I was very insecure. I hate my voice. I was...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
worcestermag.com
Mike Daniel, portraying Major Taylor in 'Whirlwind,' has acting wheels in motion
Attending a screening for the trailer of "Whirlwind," the prospective documentary about the "Worcester Whirlwind" 1899 World Bicycle Champion Marshall W. “Major” Taylor, Mike Daniel might have thought once again that anything is indeed possible. The documentary will include reenactments with a cast in period costume. Daniel is...
Family-owned La Scala Ristorante in Worcester sold to new owner
While La Scala Ristorante has changed ownership, new owner Dave Purvis said the Shrewsbury Street restaurant will remain the same. Purvis purchased the Italian restaurant from the Zona family, who have owned and operated the restaurant since 2009. Purvis is in his third week of running La Scala, he told MassLive Wednesday.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q to open brick and mortar restaurant in Worcester
A barbecue joint which started as a roadside trailer in Spencer last year will soon be opening a permanent restaurant in Worcester. Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q and Kitchen will be open for takeout from the trailer at its new spot at 393 Chandler St. this weekend, with plans to officially open the new restaurant in mid-December.
worcestermag.com
Hometown Heroes: Volunteers keep Mustard Seed running smoothly
On a chilly Monday night, church volunteers, Holy Cross students and hungry people from all across Worcester congregated at the Mustard Seed kitchen on Piedmont Street for dinner. The dining-room tables filled up quickly and the kitchen was a whirlwind of activity, with cooks setting down tray after tray of green beans and meatballs on the counters. At the center of it all, in the driver’s seat, were Mike Benedetti and Nicole Apostola.
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching the World Cup
WORCESTER, Mass. - Excitement is high for World Cup Soccer and Funky Murphy's restaurant in Worcester is opening early all this week so customers have a place to watch the games. The Shrewsbury Street restaurant will open every day at 8 a.m., offering an Irish breakfast. It's the U.S. Men's...
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more
"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester
WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
Boston Globe
Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.
Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
