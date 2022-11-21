ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hometown Heroes: Addison Turner steps up to aid those in need

To be a leader, according to Addison Turner, 31, is not to be exceptional in a singular way but to be ready to step up when something isn’t right, and to be ready to organize people through true intentions and actions. “We get in the mindset … these leaders...
Cannabis Confidential: It's high time for 'Weed Game Show'

Producers of "The Price is Right" better take note, as there’s a game show in town that is growing in popularity and looking to capture one of that show’s prime demographics: Stoners. Billed as “the only game show where the contestants are higher than the points,” "The Weed...
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England

With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
Mike Daniel, portraying Major Taylor in 'Whirlwind,' has acting wheels in motion

Attending a screening for the trailer of "Whirlwind," the prospective documentary about the "Worcester Whirlwind" 1899 World Bicycle Champion Marshall W. “Major” Taylor, Mike Daniel might have thought once again that anything is indeed possible. The documentary will include reenactments with a cast in period costume. Daniel is...
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2

A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
Hometown Heroes: Volunteers keep Mustard Seed running smoothly

On a chilly Monday night, church volunteers, Holy Cross students and hungry people from all across Worcester congregated at the Mustard Seed kitchen on Piedmont Street for dinner. The dining-room tables filled up quickly and the kitchen was a whirlwind of activity, with cooks setting down tray after tray of green beans and meatballs on the counters. At the center of it all, in the driver’s seat, were Mike Benedetti and Nicole Apostola.
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching the World Cup

WORCESTER, Mass. - Excitement is high for World Cup Soccer and Funky Murphy's restaurant in Worcester is opening early all this week so customers have a place to watch the games. The Shrewsbury Street restaurant will open every day at 8 a.m., offering an Irish breakfast. It's the U.S. Men's...
Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more

"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester

WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.

Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
