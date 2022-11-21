Read full article on original website
WMTW
Body of missing hiker found in the White Mountains
LINCOLN, N.H. — The body of a missing hiker who was last seen Sunday morning in the White Mountains of New Hampshire was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officials said. Officers said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 years old Wednesday, was being flown out of the search area in Franconia Notch.
mainepublic.org
Portland officials recommend zoning changes to allow for construction of Roux Institute campus
The Portland Planning Board is recommending several zoning changes in the area near the former B&M Baked Bean factory to allow for construction of the campus of Northeastern University's Roux Institute, giving a major boost to the project. The project could eventually include housing, retail, offices, and academic and research...
I-295 lane closures planned in Falmouth for bridge replacements
FALMOUTH, Maine — Lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 295 in Falmouth while the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the bridges that carry Bucknam Road and Johnson Road over the highway. The existing bridges date back to the creation of the interstate. They were built in 1960 and are...
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
mainebiz.biz
In downtown Freeport, a five-property commercial portfolio changes hands
An investment portfolio of four commercial buildings and a 45-car parking lot in downtown Freeport sold to local investors for its value-add opportunity. The buildings — at 6 Mill, 24 Bow, 42 Main and 76 Main streets — total 48,886 square feet and include retail tenants Orvis, Polo Ralph Lauren, FjallRaven, Estee Lauder and the Loft. The parking lot is at 32 West St.
boatingindustry.com
Brunswick Landing Marina awarded by Marina Life Magazine
Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina in the country by Marina Life Magazine. The downtown-Brunswick-based marina was chosen by readers of Marina Life for the prestigious award out of thousands of competitors in its annual Best Marina Contest. Marina Life is a leading boating publication created to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
rewind1009.com
Winners declared in two Maine House races following recounts
The results of two legislative races in Maine are now official, with recounting coming to end on Tuesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Tuesday that Republican Representative-elect Barbara Bagshaw was declared the winner over Democrat Dana Reed in a Windham House district. Bagshaw won by 23 votes. In...
Buxton Maine Man Killed in a Freak Virginia Traffic Crash
A Buxton, Maine man is dead and his passenger is hospitalized after a freak crash with a tractor-trailer in Virginia. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine died Saturday in a crash on I-81 in Augusta County, Virginia. WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia reports the crash happened just after 6:00 in the morning, at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Fanning was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma, being driven by his wife, Cynthia L. Fanning, 58, also of Buxton.
Popular Brewery in Augusta Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holiday's into their dishes and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
mainepublic.org
Whole Foods to drop sales of Maine lobster after sustainable label downgrades
The grocery chain Whole Foods will stop purchasing Gulf of Maine lobster after the Marine Stewardship Council suspended the fishery's certification last week. The Marine Stewardship Council suspended the fishery's certification last week, only months after the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program red-listed the lobster because of risks to endangered North Atlantic right whales. The MSC says its decision was based on an independent audit of the fishery's risk to the whales.
Did You Know There is a Communal Bathing Experience in Portland?
Washington Baths is pretty popular. They are located at 145 Washington Avenue in Portland. Here's what they say on their website. Washington Baths is a public sauna in Portland, Maine. No reservations. All genders welcome. Bathing suits required in common areas. Recommended to bring your own towel and sandals. No outside food or drink. Snacks and beverages available at our cafe.
foxbangor.com
Maine native and full-time firefighter reflects on winning middleweight belt, ups-and-downs of pro career
BANGOR – Just recently, Maine native and pro boxer Jason Quirk took home the American Boxing Federation’s Middleweight Championship- right here in his home state. “I remember thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing that’s ever happened in my life,'” Quirk said. “There was 3,000 people there, at one point they were all chanting my name. It gave me energy but I didn’t want to change my game plan.”
