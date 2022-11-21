Wales got their Qatar World Cup campaign off to a solid start but now seek a first win as they face Iran in Group B.Rop Page’s team came from behind to draw 1-1 with USA on Monday, in Wales’ first World Cup fixture for 64 years, while Iran were taken apart 6-2 by England.Now Wales look to take a giant step towards the knockout stages in Qatar, and they will be depending in large part of their captain Gareth Bale, whose penalty secured their invaluable point against the Americans earlier this week.Then, later on Friday, England take on USA...

4 HOURS AGO