ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales' Joe Allen in full training before Iran game

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Midfielder Joe Allen has returned to full training after his...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
SB Nation

Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Wales captain Gareth Bale to set record in crucial Iran tie

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales face Iran in a crucial second World Cup match...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: France moves ahead of Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday with France-Australia underway on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia while Denmark and Tunisia played to a scoreless draw. Mexico and Poland also battled to a scoreless draw.
The Independent

England and Wales up and running at World Cup amid off-pitch concerns for fans

England powered to their first World Cup 2022 win and Wales secured a valuable point as the home nations got their campaigns under way in Qatar.The Three Lions comfortably overcame Iran 6-2 to head straight to the top of group B before Wales battled back after a disappointing first half to draw 1-1 against the USA.For England, the high-scoring start boosted hopes among fans of a successful tournament, with Jude Bellingham catching the eye with a dominant display and Bukayo Saka’s double paving the way to victory.Gareth Bale sparked emotional scenes in the stands among Wales fans as his penalty...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Tunisia coach hails fans after opening draw against Denmark

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Coach Jalel Kadri paid tribute to Tunisia fans after the...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Wales got their Qatar World Cup campaign off to a solid start but now seek a first win as they face Iran in Group B.Rop Page’s team came from behind to draw 1-1 with USA on Monday, in Wales’ first World Cup fixture for 64 years, while Iran were taken apart 6-2 by England.Now Wales look to take a giant step towards the knockout stages in Qatar, and they will be depending in large part of their captain Gareth Bale, whose penalty secured their invaluable point against the Americans earlier this week.Then, later on Friday, England take on USA...
The Independent

Wales vs Iran predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England.Gareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Wales...

Comments / 0

Community Policy