ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man found guilty of attacking girlfriend, bashing her mother with brick, DA says

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLXIA_0jJ6Ap3T00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and bashing her mother with a brick was found guilty Thursday in Cameron County.

Francisco Taylor Jr. was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a family member causing bodily injury with a previous conviction, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID

In February 2021, Taylor attacked his girlfriend and bashed her mother’s head with a brick, the release stated.

For the district attorney’s office, the case was particularly difficult because “Taylor’s girlfriend continued to be loyal to him throughout the trial and at some point threatened to disappear to prevent the State from making its case,” according to the news release.

The release refers to Taylor as a “habitual felon,” due to him serving two prison sentences for charges of burglary of a habitation and assault on a family member. Because of this, he must be sentenced to a period of more than 25 years, but less than 99 years in prison, officials stated.

Doorbell cameras changing how some crimes get solved in RGV

“Teamwork wins the day! From the hard-working officers, investigators, and professionals at the
Harlingen Police to everyone in my office lending a hand, the team stood together and a very bad person will now spend a long time in prison for his crimes,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in the release.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide

A man entered a plea of not guilty in connection with a July murder near Weslaco, court records show. Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested on July 29, the day Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a July...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD makes two arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department. The man was fatally hit by […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels

A second individual was charged in connection with the December 2021 theft of nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials. Jose Emmanuel “Manny” Gonzalez was arrested last week and charged with theft of public money, properties or records, federal court records show. Gonzalez went before a magistrate...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle

A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man arrested near Brownsville with 48 pounds of marijuana

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents, arrested a man Monday they allege was smuggling large bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Enrique David Flores-Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. At 10:52 a.m. Monday, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Man Arrested After Police Vehicle Hit By Bullets

An Edinburg man is facing charges after a police vehicle was hit by gunshots early Thursday. Police arrested Brett Martinez and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Officers were sent to the 500 block of West Owassa Road just after midnight yesterday after a...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after shots fired in Edinburg; PD unit hit twice

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man walking around with a rifle shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving was arrested after bullets hit an Edinburg police unit, officials say. Brett Thomas Martinez, 40, of Edinburg, was arrested and police recovered a rifle, after officers used an aircraft drone to spot him in the area, authorities said. Martinez […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa PD identifies vehicle in fatal shooting of teen, provides update

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week. “We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Additionally, McGinnis said that […]
ELSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man arrested for harassment, threatens to kill judge’s family during magistration

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man who was arrested on charges of harassment is accused of telling a judge he would kill her and her family during the magistration process. Eliezer Antonio Gracia was arrested on charges of harassment, harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest/search/transport and obstruction or retaliation, according to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said. Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release. “A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Pharr police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a Thursday auto-pedestrian crash that left a 54-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the department. Pharr police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:14 p.m. near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying on the...
PHARR, TX
borderreport.com

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Suspect vehicle identified in connection with fatal shooting of Elsa teen

Investigators believe they’ve identified the suspect vehicle in connection with the shooting death of an Elsa teen, according to the Elsa police chief. The body of Gianni Ruiz was found last week in the parking lot of the Elsa Housing Authority after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
ELSA, TX
KRGV

Two death investigations underway in Brownsville

Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville. Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning. Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m. The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez. Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations

A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy