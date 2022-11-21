ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Trio of GOP-Appointed Judges Block Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan Because of Missouri Loan Servicer’s Existing Inability to Pay What It Owes to the State

A federal court of appeals in St. Louis on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily blocking the Biden administration from moving forward with broad-based student loan debt relief in a major setback to a key aspect of the 46th president’s domestic agenda. A coalition of Republican-controlled states including Arkansas,...
MISSOURI STATE

