Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Biden extends the student-loan payment pause for another 6 months at most as his debt relief remains blocked in court
The student-loan payment pause will now last through June 30, or up to 60 days after the legal challenges blocking the relief are resolved.
Trio of GOP-Appointed Judges Block Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan Because of Missouri Loan Servicer’s Existing Inability to Pay What It Owes to the State
A federal court of appeals in St. Louis on Monday issued a nationwide injunction temporarily blocking the Biden administration from moving forward with broad-based student loan debt relief in a major setback to a key aspect of the 46th president’s domestic agenda. A coalition of Republican-controlled states including Arkansas,...
Supreme Court student loan showdown ignites, with states urging stop to Biden plan
Six Republican-led states asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject President Joe Biden's bid to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, drawing the battle lines at the nation's highest court against a plan that could affect 40 million U.S. residents. The six states are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri,...
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Another court blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: "No workable path"
A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, placing yet another obstacle in the way of a program that had promised to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for about 40 million Americans. The ruling from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals comes...
U.S. to extend student-loan payment pause during Supreme Court challenge
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Americans with student loan debt may get a reprieve from payments through August under a plan announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden, who said the timeline would give the Supreme Court a chance to hear a challenge to his policy.
Biden Student Loan Pause Extension Update: When Payments Will Resume
A new six-month pause on student loan payments reflects arguments in America's highest court.
