Read full article on original website
Related
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger announces plans for sweeping overhaul
Wall Street applauded Walt Disney Co.'s stunning move to replace CEO Bob Chapek five months after his contract was extended.
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek will reportedly walk away with at least $23 million
Bob Chapek was abruptly ousted over the weekend and replaced by Bob Iger, who led Disney for 15 years. But Chapek won't be leaving empty-handed.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
Disney's Bob Iger shocker is the latest sign that Wall Street is calling the shots at major companies. Here are 3 other titans that have felt activist pressure this year.
Corporate titans like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai have not been immune to the pressure from Wall Street.
Advocate
Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess
Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
CNBC
Disney CEO Bob Iger wastes no time instituting a reorganization plan, ousts top exec
Bob Iger has already announced major restructuring plans on his second day as Disney CEO. CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Unwinds Chapek Era Structure
Kareem Daniel, a top lieutenant for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, is leaving Disney amid the executive shakeup. The widely expected move comes as Bob Iger takes back the reins from Chapek, with the directive to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” as well as help to develop and find a new successor during his two-year term. Wall Street analysts and company watchers had been expecting a reorganization of the company’s streaming division, as Iger seeks to reshape the company’s streaming strategy and return to a structure that prioritizes greater decision-making by creatives.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Dartigue, Longtime Publicity...
Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney
Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
Bob Iger needs to fix Disney's 'Star Wars' problem
Bob Iger promised a "slowdown" of "Star Wars" movies before he left Disney. Now that he's CEO again, it's time to get them back on the big screen.
invezz.com
Bob Iger just made his first big move as ‘renamed’ CEO of Disney
Bob Iger ousted Kareem Daniel - the Head of DMED division on Tuesday. He also said that the company will be restructured in the coming weeks. MoffettNathanson analysts now see upside in Disney shares to $120. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in focus this morning after Bob Iger announced...
US News and World Report
Disney's Iger May Have to Cut Costs as Streaming Loses Money
(Reuters) - Saving Walt Disney Co this time will require Bob Iger to show off a different side to his character. The legendary chief executive who transformed Disney into the most powerful entertainment company on the planet will need to show how quickly he can cut costs and restore profitability, analysts say.
Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek
Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
Crazy rumor says Bob Iger might want to sell Disney to Apple
In a move worthy of HBO’s TV show hit Succession, Disney announced late on Sunday that Bob Iger is replacing Chapek as CEO. Chapek was the CEO of Disney for nearly three years. He was Iger’s pick for the job when he retired from his first tenure as CEO. Now, Iger’s new mission is to find another replacement. But Disney insiders now claim that Iger’s ultimate goal might be to sell the company, with Apple being the most likely buyer. We have seen speculation in the past that either Disney or Apple would be interested in such a deal. Previously, Iger...
EW.com
Bob Iger makes shocking return to head Disney. Here's what it means
Some industry-shaking news came down the wire later Sunday night: Bob Iger, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Co., is making a return to head the company, replacing his successor, Bob Chapek. "We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company...
Disney Ruthlessly Dumps Bob Chapek as CEO, Brings Back Bob Iger
It would appear that former chief executive Bob Iger has won the Disney War. In a surprise Sunday night twist, the Walt Disney Co. said Iger had been re-appointed to CEO, “effective immediately.” The move dethrones Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, who was named to the top job in February 2020, and just inked a new multi-year contract in June. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” said board chairman Susan Arnold in a statement. In an email to...
Disney shares jump as Bob Iger returns to lead the company after shock dismissal of CEO
Disney shares rose on the news that Bob Iger, who previously held the CEO role for 15 years, is taking the reins again after the ouster of Bob Chapek.
Bob Iger’s Boomerang Augurs Change Ahead for ESPN
Bob Iger’s return to the helm of the Walt Disney Co. will have far-reaching implications across all segments of the media and entertainment colossus, but perhaps no division will face greater scrutiny during his relief outing than ESPN. Among the areas Iger must address in his second turn as Disney CEO are a money-hemorrhaging direct-to-consumer initiative, a clarification of ESPN’s objectives in the sports-gambling space and a potential spinoff of the cable network assets. As he labors to un-do many of the decisions made by his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, the un-retired Iger will face an ongoing erosion in ESPN’s legacy...
Observer
‘Reckless’ Elon Musk Is Running Twitter Into the Ground, Says NYU Professor Scott Galloway
Elon Musk’s first month as Twitter’s new boss has been a tumultuous few weeks marked by poorly planned massive layoffs, hasty product revamps, abrupt workplace policy changes and self-conflicting directives that has created a culture of chaos and confusion. The world’s richest person is essentially running a 16-year-old formerly public company as if it’s a startup, said Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at the New York University and a best-selling author of several business books.
Comments / 0